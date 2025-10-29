Governor Abbott Congratulates Texas Restaurants On 2025 MICHELIN Guide Texas Recognition

TEXAS, October 29 - October 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Texas restaurants selected for the 2025 MICHELIN Guide Texas featuring 18 one-MICHELIN-Star establishments and four MICHELIN Green Star eateries. The full selection totals 140 restaurants located in the greater Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio areas, including Bib Gourmand restaurants—which recognizes great food at a great value—and Recommended eateries.

“As the MICHELIN Guide returns to Texas for its second year, Texas is serving up even more world-renowned restaurants and rich flavors that can only be found in our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “The MICHELIN Guide’s continued recognition of Texas’ award-winning restaurants and chefs bolsters our world-class foodservice industry, part of our vibrant tourism economy that supports more than 1.3 million Texas jobs and contributes more than $199 billion to our state’s economy. I thank the MICHELIN Guide for recognizing our outstanding variety of cuisines and congratulate the chefs, restaurants, and their teams for making Texas the best place to live, work, and dine.”

The MICHELIN Guide Texas was officially released at a ceremony last night in Houston with the support of Travel Texas. Chefs and restaurant teams were honored on stage during the ceremony for their achievements.

“The MICHELIN Guide Texas continues to make history, recognizing our state’s longstanding barbecue traditions as a cuisine worth traveling for, while also showcasing the incredible diversity of flavors that can be found across our great state,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “MICHELIN Guide’s presence in Texas elevates our state on the global culinary stage and inspires travelers to discover the people and places that make Texas dining one of a kind.”

Read more about the MICHELIN Guide Texas.

Travel Texas, within the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office, is responsible for the promotion of Texas as a premier travel destination for domestic and international visitors alike. In partnership with convention and visitor bureaus, local chambers of commerce, private travel-related organizations, and associations, Travel Texas works diligently to showcase the rich culture, history, landscapes, and experiences that Texas offers.