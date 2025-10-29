Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.2 Million In Career Training Grants For West Texas Schools

TEXAS, October 29 - October 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced four Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $1.2 million have been awarded to four schools in West Texas by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train over 330 students for high-demand occupations as nurses, welders, and industrial engineering technicians.

“Our workforce’s greatest resource are young Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “These career training grants of over $1.2 million for schools in West Texas will help students discover new career passions, gain the skills they need to enter competitive industries, and further our state’s continued economic growth. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission and our education partners for their ongoing efforts to train the next generation of working Texans as we build a better future for our great state.”

“Texas’ resilient economy hinges on strong, communitywide partnerships between our employers, schools, and workforce,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “As these JET grants prepare more than 330 students for high-demand jobs in their communities, they will also foster a more prosperous future for Texas.”

Earlier today, Chairman Esparza presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, and school staff at Odessa College.

The four JET grants include:

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

