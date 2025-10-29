Governor Abbott Appoints Holley As District Attorney Of The 9th Judicial District In Montgomery County

TEXAS, October 29 - October 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Michael “Mike” Holley as the District Attorney of the 9th Judicial District in Montgomery County for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Michael “Mike” Holley of Conroe is the first assistant district attorney in the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas. He received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Army after more than thirteen years of service, where he served primarily in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. During his time as a Judge Advocate, he handled some of the Army’s most serious cases. Holley received a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Abilene Christian University, a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law, and a Master of Laws from the United States Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School.