RealReports Continues Nationwide Expansion with All Jersey MLS Partnership

FORDS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, one of the fastest-growing proptech companies of 2025, today announced its newest partnership with All Jersey MLS. The collaboration brings RealReports’ comprehensive property data and advanced AI advisor, Aiden, to more than 9,000 agents and brokers across New Jersey.

This announcement continues RealReports’ unprecedented growth in 2025, with new partnerships rolling out once a week—an unheard-of trajectory in the real estate industry. By partnering with All Jersey MLS, RealReports further cements its leadership position as the go-to provider of next-generation AI tools for MLSs and brokerages nationwide.

“RealReports is the real deal. Our industry is in a moment where agents must clearly demonstrate their value in every client interaction, and RealReports provides exactly the kind of powerful, AI-driven intelligence that makes that possible,” said Frank Glaush, CTO of All Jersey MLS. “This isn’t just another tool—RealReports is a platform that delivers a measurable impact on agent productivity, competitiveness, and client trust. As a Broker-Owned MLS, we’re thrilled to bring this level of innovation to our members and give them a decisive edge in today’s demanding market.”

RealReports sets itself apart from traditional property data providers by pairing the industry’s most complete property dataset with tools designed for real-world agent workflows. Each RealReport is powered by Aiden, the AI property advisor that can instantly answer detailed questions, conduct in-depth research, analyze and summarize inspection reports, seller disclosures, and other property documents, surface hyperlocal market intelligence, and more. These capabilities help agents deliver clarity and confidence to their clients in seconds, not hours.

“Partnering with All Jersey MLS represents another big step in our mission to modernize how agents access and deliver property intelligence,” said James Rogers, CEO & Co-founder of RealReports. “This is about giving agents in New Jersey a competitive advantage that helps them win more listings, close more deals, and deliver unmatched value to their clients.”

Zach Gorman, COO & Co-founder of RealReports, added: “What makes RealReports so effective is not just the data—it’s how the data is integrated directly into an agent’s workflow. From listing prep to buyer diligence, our tools save time, surface insights, and ultimately help agents grow their business. We’re thrilled to bring that value to All Jersey MLS members.”

With this partnership, All Jersey MLS members join the growing roster of forward-thinking organizations adopting RealReports’ AI-powered solutions, ensuring their agents stay competitive in one of the most challenging markets in recent memory.

About RealReports

In today’s market, you either know the most, or you’re losing to someone who does. RealReports delivers the most comprehensive property data for every home in the U.S., supercharged by AI, to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Each RealReport transforms data from 65+ leading providers into competitive intelligence with Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question, conducts research, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

All Jersey MLS

ALL JERSEY MLS, formerly known as Central Jersey MLS, is New Jersey’s most comprehensive real estate resource, with statewide listing services covering the entire state of New Jersey. All Jersey MLS provides premier business solutions to appraisal and real estate professionals statewide.



