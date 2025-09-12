Maine DOE Update – September 12, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

2025-2026 Information for the National Board Certification Scholarship Fund and Salary Supplement

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) would like to remind you of two National Board Certification programs, governed by statute: the National Board Certification Scholarship Fund and the National Board Certification Salary Supplement Program. | More

Support for SAUs in Adopting Seizure Action Plans to Protect the Health and Safety of Students

During the first session of the 132nd Maine Legislature, Resolve 2025, Chapter 72 was passed. This resolve directs the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to communicate to school administrative units (SAUs) and private schools the importance of adopting Seizure Action Plans. It also directs the Maine DOE to provide information and assistance, if requested. | More

Maine Schools Invited to Participate in Logo Design Contest for Attendance Awareness Month

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to share resources throughout the month of September to draw attention to the importance of attendance and engagement in Maine schools. Our hope is that this will help to set a strong foundation for the 2025-2026 school year. | More

Bring Constitutional Learning to Life: Register Your Third Graders for the Virtual Mock Trial on Constitution Day!

On Constitution Day this year, Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Maine third-grade teachers are invited to have their classes take part in a unique national virtual learning experience: the Third Grade Virtual Mock Trial, hosted by Olathe Public Schools in partnership with the Kansas 10th Judicial District Court. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Stepping Forward: How Veazie’s Transition of CDS Services Is Fueling a Strong Sense of Community

Loyann Worster is one of those lucky people who found her calling in life. She is entering her 11th year as a pre-K teacher at Veazie Community School; it was her first teaching job after graduating from college, and she never left. | More

George B. Weatherbee School Earns Prestigious RAMP® Designation for Exemplary School Counseling Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to celebrate George B. Weatherbee School of RSU 22 in Hampden for earning the esteemed Recognized ASCA Model Program® (RAMP®) designation from the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). This national recognition honors schools that deliver data-driven, comprehensive school counseling programs that support every student’s academic, social, and emotional success. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Educators Invited to ‘Counted Out’ Film Screenings and Guided Dinner Discussions Across Maine

This October, the Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine (ATOMIM) and the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance (MMSA), invites educators and school leaders to a series of free, in-person events across the state to watch the film “Counted Out” and participate in a dine-and-discuss event with fellow educators. | More

Mainely Play LAB Kicks Off in Brewer This Fall: Two Days of Play-Powered Learning for Early Educators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team is excited to offer a new professional learning opportunity for early childhood educators called the Mainely Play LAB. This dynamic, hands-on event will be held at Jeff’s Catering and Event Center in Brewer on October 27 and 28. It is designed for administrators, teachers, instructional coaches, and support staff working in pre-K through grade 2 in Maine. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 6, 2025. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.