Strategic Radiology Enters Colorado With the addition of Colorado Springs Radiologists

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Radiology (SR), a national coalition of independent, physician-owned radiology practices, is proud to announce that Colorado Springs Radiologists, P.C. (CSRPC) has joined the coalition. This addition makes CSRPC the only Colorado-based practice in SR’s growing network of independent groups.

With deep roots in the region dating back to before World War II, the now 22-physician practice brings to the coalition a rich legacy of clinical excellence, community service, and innovation. CSRPC has long served as the exclusive provider of diagnostic and interventional radiology services for Penrose–St. Francis Health Services, a 3-hospital system in Southern Colorado, and is a co-owner and managing partner of PENRAD Imaging, a joint venture outpatient imaging enterprise.

“Colorado Springs Radiologists is an ideal addition to Strategic Radiology, not only because of their strong clinical foundation, but because of their vision and leadership in preserving true physician independence,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair of Strategic Radiology. “Their success in navigating both hospital partnerships and outpatient innovation through PENRAD Imaging exemplifies the kind of balance that many private practices aspire to. As our only member in the state of Colorado, their presence expands the coalition’s national footprint and adds a valuable voice from a highly competitive market. We’re proud to welcome a group that so clearly shares the SR commitment to quality, autonomy, and the long-term strength of independent radiology.”

CSRPC’s history can be traced back to the pioneering work of Dr. James McMullen, who led both the Penrose Tumor Institute (one of the nation’s first radiation oncology centers) and the Diagnostic Radiology department at what would later become Penrose Hospital. Officially incorporated in 1971, the practice has continually adapted to meet the evolving needs of the region, investing heavily in subspecialty expertise and infrastructure to support growing patient volumes and increasingly complex imaging demands.

In the late 1980s, CSRPC expanded its footprint by forming a joint venture with the hospital system to launch PENRAD Imaging, now one of the leading outpatient imaging providers in Southern Colorado. Today, the group provides billing, management, and professional services to six PENRAD Imaging locations and supports nearly 250 employees across the joint venture, underscoring the practice’s broad clinical and operational reach.

“Joining Strategic Radiology represents a strategic and cultural alignment for our practice,” said Timothy Cloonan, MD, President of Colorado Springs Radiologists. “We are committed to maintaining our independence while expanding access to shared resources and collaboration with like-minded groups across the country. SR’s mission resonates deeply with our values, and we are excited to contribute to the coalition’s continued success.”

By joining Strategic Radiology, CSRPC will gain access to a broad suite of services designed to strengthen independent practice, ranging from clinical benchmarking and quality improvement programs to group purchasing, operational analytics, and participation in the Strategic Radiology Patient Safety Organization (SR-PSO).

The partnership further underscores SR’s momentum in uniting top-tier, independent radiology groups around shared goals of quality, autonomy, and long-term sustainability.

About Strategic Radiology

Established in 2009, Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of privately owned, independent radiology practices that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and shape the future of private practice radiology. SR established the nation’s first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and offers members shared savings through group purchasing, strategic partnerships, and proprietary services. Learn more at StrategicRadiology.org.

