GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eastern Radiologists Joins the Strategic Radiology Coalition, Enhancing Quality and Innovation in North Carolina Imaging

Strategic Radiology (SR), a national coalition of independent, physician-owned radiology practices, is pleased to announce that Eastern Radiologists, a premier provider of diagnostic and interventional imaging services in Eastern North Carolina, has joined its growing network. With its 68 physicians and a legacy of more than 70 years serving patients and healthcare partners across the region, Eastern Radiologists brings a strong tradition of clinical excellence, advanced imaging capabilities, and commitment to patient-centered care to the SR coalition.

Founded in 1954, Eastern Radiologists has built a strong reputation for clinical expertise, compassionate patient care, and the adoption of advanced imaging technology. Serving communities throughout Eastern North Carolina, the practice operates multiple imaging centers and provides hospital-based services, offering a full spectrum of diagnostic imaging—from CT, MRI, and ultrasound to mammography, nuclear medicine, and fluoroscopy—as well as interventional radiology and vascular services.

“Our mission has always been to provide exceptional patient care backed by clinical excellence,” said Brian Kuszyk, MD, FACR, President of Eastern Radiologists. “Joining Strategic Radiology strengthens our independence as a physician-owned practice through access to innovative tools, data, and peer collaboration. This is an investment in the future of our practice and the communities we serve, enabling Eastern Radiologists to continue to thrive in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.”

By joining Strategic Radiology, Eastern Radiologists becomes part of a growing network of over 2,100 radiologists nationwide who collaborate on initiatives that drive higher quality, improved efficiency, and enhanced value for patients and referring providers. Membership opens access to shared resources including group purchasing power, clinical quality improvement programs, the Strategic Radiology Patient Safety Organization (SR-PSO), and national benchmarking tools.

Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair of Strategic Radiology, welcomed the group, saying: “Eastern Radiologists exemplifies the kind of practice we seek for our coalition. They are deeply rooted in the community, committed to excellence, and driven to innovate. Their addition strengthens our collective voice in radiology, enabling us to share best practices, pool resources, and advocate for the continued success of wholly physician owned and led independent medicine.”

In addition to clinical benefits, Eastern Radiologists will join peers in advancing Strategic Radiology’s advocacy efforts, ensuring that physician-owned radiology practices remain a vital, thriving part of the U.S. healthcare system. The group will also have a seat at the table in shaping coalition-wide initiatives that improve patient safety, reduce unnecessary costs, and deliver measurable quality outcomes.

About Strategic Radiology

Established in 2009, Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of privately owned, independent radiology practices that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and shape the future of private practice radiology. SR established the nation’s first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and offers members shared savings through group purchasing, strategic partnerships, and proprietary services. Learn more at StrategicRadiology.org.

