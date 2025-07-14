West County Radiological Group Joins Strategic Radiology Coalition

Labib Haddad, MD West County Radiological Group Logo

Missouri-based practice expands SR’s national footprint in the Midwest

We are excited to collaborate with like-minded radiology practices across the country and contribute to SR’s mission of supporting independent radiology.” — Labib Haddad, MD

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic Radiology (SR), a national coalition of independent, private radiology practices, is pleased to announce the addition of West County Radiological Group, Inc. (WCRG) to its growing membership. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, WCRG is a wholly physician-owned practice that has delivered high-quality diagnostic and interventional radiology services to the region since 1969.

With 100 specialty-trained physicians, WCRG is the largest private radiology practice in the state of Missouri and the surrounding region. The group offers comprehensive imaging services—including diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, women’s imaging, nuclear medicine, medical physics, and radiation oncology.

WCRG provides radiology services for Mercy Health hospitals in Missouri and Oklahoma, serving both urban and rural communities with advanced imaging expertise and best in class clinical quality. Their dedication to operational excellence, advanced imaging capabilities, and collaborative physician relationships positions them as a strong regional leader.

“Joining Strategic Radiology reflects our commitment to expanding access to high-quality, compassionate care across our region,” said Labib Haddad, MD, Chairman of West County Radiological Group. “We are excited to collaborate with like-minded radiology practices across the country and contribute to SR’s mission of supporting independent radiology through shared knowledge, quality initiatives, and innovation.”

WCRG has a long-standing reputation for subspecialty expertise, strong hospital affiliations, and a commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. With a diverse team of radiologists, a strong administrative infrastructure, and extensive hospital partnerships, the practice brings valuable perspectives and best practices that will benefit the entire SR membership.

“West County Radiological Group is a strong addition to the Strategic Radiology coalition,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair of Strategic Radiology. “Their depth of subspecialty expertise, longstanding hospital partnerships, and commitment to clinical excellence align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to the contributions they will bring to our collaborative network as we continue to strengthen and support independent radiology nationwide.”

As Strategic Radiology’s first Missouri-based member, WCRG represents a significant addition within the Midwest. Their membership strengthens SR’s network of more than 2,100 radiologists and contributes to a growing collaborative committed to clinical quality, operational efficiency, and the long-term sustainability of independent radiology.

About Strategic Radiology

Established in 2009, Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of privately owned, independent radiology practices that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and shape the future of private practice radiology. SR established the nation’s first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and offers members shared savings through group purchasing, strategic partnerships, and proprietary services. Learn more at StrategicRadiology.org.

