Conservation project planned to protect Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout in Teton Canyon

Why this project is needed

The Teton River Canyon, between Felt Dam and the Teton Dam site, is the last section of the Teton River where Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout remain the dominant trout species. Elsewhere in the drainage, Cutthroat populations have declined due to competition and hybridization with Rainbow Trout.

Badger Creek, a tributary that flows into the Teton River just upstream of Bitch Creek, has one of the highest densities of Rainbow Trout in the area—estimated at more than 4,500 fish per mile in its lower section. These fish compete directly with Cutthroat for food and habitat and interbreed with them, diluting important local genetics. Fish and Game, with help from partners like Friends of the Teton River, has already documented Rainbow Trout moving from Badger Creek into Bitch Creek, a critical Cutthroat spawning and rearing tributary.

The goal of this project is to limit threats to Cutthroat in Teton Canyon by significantly reducing the Rainbow Trout population in the lower 5.5 miles of Badger Creek. To accomplish this, Fish and Game will conduct a rotenone treatment on October 8, 2025. 

