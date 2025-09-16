Optitex Brings End-to-End Garment Innovation and Production Workflow to CISMA 2025

SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optitex, a global leader in digital solutions for sewn-product manufacturing, will exhibit at the China International Sewing Machinery & Accessories Show (CISMA) 2025, taking place September 24–27 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

Visitors can find Optitex at Hall E3, Booth D72, where the team will showcase how global brands and manufacturers can reduce costs, increase speed, and improve accuracy and output across the entire garment and sewn product development lifecycle—from 2D pattern development to streamlined production-ready workflows.

“CISMA is where the future of garment and sewn product manufacturing comes to life,” said Jim Collins, Vice President of Global Sales at Optitex. “We’re excited to demonstrate how our integrated solutions help global brands and manufacturers optimize output, reduce waste, and bring products to market faster, with accuracy they can trust.”

Focus Areas at CISMA 2025

At CISMA 2025, Optitex will spotlight four key areas that help businesses lead through innovation:

* Smarter 2D Pattern Development (PDS): Streamline your development process with tools that enable fast, accurate digital pattern creation, advanced editing, grading, and validation, laying the groundwork for efficient downstream execution.

* Optimized Nesting for Maximum Yield: Make the most of every roll of fabric with intelligent nesting algorithms designed to extract the most from every roll of fabric. Cutting waste and boosting profitability.

* Seamless End-to-End Workflows: Experience how development, production planning, and execution can work together in one streamlined environment. Connect every stage of your operation: from pattern development to cut planning and execution, within a single, integrated environment built for real-time control and operational efficiency.

* Live Consultations with Optitex Experts: Explore tailored solutions, get workflow advice, and see how Optitex can fit your unique business needs. Meet one-on-one with our specialists to explore tailored solutions for your production goals, from single-style runs to high-volume output.

Visit the Future of Production

CISMA 2025 brings together the world’s most forward-thinking minds in sewn-product technology and manufacturing, and this year, Optitex is leading the way with digital infrastructure built for speed, control, and continuous improvement.

Whether you're looking to reduce lead times, increase material efficiency, or modernize your workflow, Optitex invites you to experience firsthand the technology powering the next era of sewn-product manufacturing.

Event Details

Event: CISMA 2025 – China Int’l Sewing Machinery & Accessories Show

Date: September 24–27, 2025

Location: Shanghai New Int’l Expo Center (SNIEC)

Booth: Hall E3, Booth D72

About Optitex

Optitex is the leading global provider of integrated 2D/3D product development software solutions for the fashion, apparel, transportation interiors, and furniture markets. With three decades of experience and over 30,000 installations worldwide, Optitex delivers a comprehensive range of tools that assist and accelerate the product development process, reducing returns, enhancing sustainability, and boosting operational excellence. For more insights, visit optitex.com.

