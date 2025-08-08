Lauren Black Releases Nostalgic Country-Pop Anthem 'Faded'

Lauren Black - "Faded" Lauren Black - "Faded" Cover Art @laurenblackmusic "Faded"

Lauren Black's third single of 2025 captures the beauty of love, growth, and graceful goodbyes.

Some loves are forever, and some loves are better faded.” — Lauren Black

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising country-pop artist Lauren Black returns with her latest single, “ Faded ,” a feel-good, summer anthem that reflects on the bittersweet peace found in letting go. Released via Lauren Black Music // DNT Entertainment and distributed by The Orchard (a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment), “Faded” is now available on all streaming platforms.Following her 2025 singles “I Hate You” and “The Idea of You,” “Faded” continues to showcase Lauren’s talent for pairing emotional honesty with undeniable hooks. Written by Lauren Black and Robert Crane Jr., and produced by Bobby Crane, the song blends warm nostalgia with an easygoing soundscape, ideal for late summer nights and road trip sing-alongs.“It took me many years to be able to write a song like this and have it be true,” shares Lauren. “This song is about forgiveness, freedom, moving on, appreciation for the past, and a more tenderhearted view of the end of relationships, all wrapped into a fun, summery pop bubble. I hope it makes you dance, sing along, and remember that not everything is meant to last… and sometimes, that’s a beautiful thing.” - Lauren BlackWith lyrical imagery that compares worn-out love to a favorite pair of faded denim, the track serves as a poignant reminder that some relationships leave a lasting imprint, even after they’re gone. It’s not a breakup ballad, it’s a graceful exhale.“Some loves are forever, and some loves are better faded.”“Faded” continues to solidify Lauren Black’s reputation as a fresh voice in the modern country-pop space. With a sound that fans of Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, and Megan Moroney will instantly gravitate toward, Lauren’s music speaks to a generation navigating love, change, and self-discovery. Listen to “Faded” now on your favorite streaming platform and join the conversation online by sharing your thoughts and experiences with the track.Listen Here: https://ffm.to/laurenblack_faded Track Credits:Title: FadedArtist: Lauren BlackRelease Date: August 8, 2025Label: Lauren Black Music // DNT EntertainmentDistributor: The Orchard/SonyWritten By: Lauren Black, Robert Crane Jr.Produced By: Bobby CraneUPC: 199538153422ISRC: QMDA62522547Genre: Country PopMood: Feel Good, ChillAbout Lauren Black:Lauren Black is a rising force in American country music, known for her emotionally honest songwriting, dynamic live shows, and signature sound that blends modern Country Pop with 60s-inspired California vibes. Her original music continues to gain momentum: “Hurricanes” independently amassed 250K streams, her duet “Tides” earned her a debut on SiriusXM’s The Highway, and her 2025 single “I Hate You” landed on numerous Apple Music Country Editorial playlists globally. In partnership with DNT Entertainment with distribution support from The Orchard (Sony Music), Black’s 3rd release of 2025, “Faded,” cements her status as one of country music’s most exciting and authentic new voices in Country Music.Follow Lauren Black:Instagram: @laurenblackmusicSpotify: @LaurenBlackMusicWebsite: https://www.laurenblackmusic.com For additional information or to request an interview, please contact DNT Entertainment.###

