Emilia Vaughn Wins at 2025 Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA)

(From Left) Brent Harvey, Emilia Vaughn, Dani Thompson, Luke Danelon - Photo: Albert L Ortega Emilia Vaughn performs at the HIMA VIP Afterparty - Hollywood, CA - July 30, 2025 Emilia Vaughn Wins at HIMA 2025 - Photo by Sheri Determan

Emilia followed her win with a live performance of Award-Winning Song “Draw on My Jeans” at the VIP After Party at Bardot.

I’m incredibly honored to have received this recognition from HIMA” — Emilia Vaughn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising pop-alternative artist Emilia Vaughn took home a win at this year’s Hollywood Independent Music Awards ( HIMA ), earning the Best Alternative Award for her expressive, genre-defying single “ Draw on My Jeans .” The victory marks a significant milestone in Vaughn’s career and highlights her impact as one of the most compelling new voices in independent music.Vaughn was nominated for three songs in three categories this year; Pop, Alternative, and Best Original Song, continuing the momentum from her 2024 HIMA nomination for breakout single “Skeleton.” Her continued presence at the awards underscores her artistic evolution and growing influence in the indie scene.She also delivered a powerful live performance of “Draw on My Jeans” at the Official VIP After Party hosted at Bardot, located within the historic Avalon Hollywood. Her emotionally-charged set captivated attendees and celebrated the night’s victory with the same raw honesty that defines her music.Vaughn’s recent release “Rock Music, Girl Secrets” earned a nomination in the Pop category and has seen significant traction, including major support from MTV, over 1.2 million YouTube views, and placements on editorial playlists. Meanwhile, her haunting and introspective single “Limbo,” produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Matt Rollings, was nominated for Best Original Song, cementing her reputation as a fearless and versatile songwriter.“I’m incredibly honored to have received this recognition from HIMA,” says Vaughn. “Winning for ‘Draw on My Jeans’ means so much to me because that song was born from a place of pure vulnerability. Performing it live at Bardot, surrounded by artists I admire, made the night unforgettable.” - Emilia VaughnEmilia Vaughn Bio:Emilia Vaughn is an American alternative pop singer-songwriter from San Diego, California, celebrated for her emotionally raw storytelling, cinematic production style, and genre-defying sound. With the support of label partner DNT Entertainment and distribution through The Orchard (a Sony Music Entertainment subsidiary), she has released over a dozen original songs, including her debut EP, eighteen. Her music has charted on All Access’s “What’s in Store,” earned national radio play, including Top 40 and SiriusXM’s Train Tracks, and garnered over 100,000 YouTube subscribers.Her viral single “Rock Music, Girl Secrets” debuted at #7 on Tidal’s Chill Pop, landed on Apple Music’s New in Alternative, and received a YouTube Creator Award. Emilia’s latest single, “Limbo,” a Berklee-led production featuring GRAMMY-winner Matt Rollings, earned a Best Original Song nomination at the 2025 HIMA Awards. She also received additional nominations in the Alternative and Pop categories, ultimately winning the Alternative Award for “Draw on My Jeans.” Emilia’s music and videos have been featured by MTV, AXS TV, Nick Music, and various global film festivals. Through her artistry, Emilia is on a mission to reduce the stigma around mental health and create a community rooted in authenticity and connection.Website: https://www.emiliavaughn.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emiliavaughn/?hl=en Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4VgJ0UD0zECXTaxPsEpbwk YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLQifXOrZdhGCy3rjDfXI_g For additional information or to request an interview, please contact DNT Entertainment.###

Emilia Vaughn "Draw on My Jeans" (Official Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.