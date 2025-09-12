MDC inducts Ken Babcock into Conservation Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Commission recently honored Ken Babcock of Jamestown in Moniteau County for his lifetime commitment to conservation. Babcock was inducted into the Department’s Conservation Hall of Fame during a special ceremony on Sept. 12 at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia.

Babcock was nominated for the honor by former MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley with numerous letters of endorsement from other former MDC staff, a former commissioner, Ducks Unlimited (DU), and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF).

Babcock is the 48th inductee into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame honors living or deceased citizen conservationists, former employees of the Department of Conservation, and other conservation-related government agencies, universities, or organizations (including conservation law enforcement and conservation education-related activities) who changed the landscape of conservation in the state of Missouri in the field of fisheries, forestry, or wildlife resource management. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-honors/hall-fame.

Babcock had an extensive and varied career in conservation after graduating from Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, with a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1965 and earning his master’s degree in wildlife management from Louisiana State University.

He began his career as a waterfowl biologist with the Mississippi Game and Fish Commission in 1967 before joining MDC in 1970. During his career at MDC from 1970 to 1997, Babcock excelled in various roles including research scientist, assistant wildlife division chief, and ultimately assistant director.

“Throughout his career at MDC, Ken either led, influenced, or supported initiatives that had transformative implications for the agency,” said MDC Director Jason Sumners. “He had an early focus on integrating science, resource management, and the public's enjoyment of fish, forest and wildlife resources. He expanded partnerships with state and federal agencies, non-government agencies, and private landowners. He also was instrumental in implementing the Department’s 1976 Design for Conservation.”

Babcock also led planning efforts to implement The North American Waterfowl Management Plan for Missouri.

“Ken was and still is committed to abundant and quality habitat for healthy long-term populations of all wetland species,” Sumners added. “His efforts led the Department’s transition from lead to non-toxic shot for waterfowl, showcasing his commitment to addressing environmental issues, and ultimately assisting in the recovery of the bald eagle.”

After retiring from MDC as an assistant director, Babcock was recruited by Ducks Unlimited (DU) where he served various regional and national roles, culminating in his role as the Senior Director of Conservation Programs.

Babcock helped develop a partnership with DU and the United States Department of Agriculture aimed at restoring more than 300,000 acres of bottomland wetlands in the Lower Mississippi Alluvial Valley. He also contributed significantly to conserving the North American Boreal Forest, serving on a team involving Ducks Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited Canada, First Nations, and the Pew Charitable Trust. Together, they developed a program to protect and sustainably manage a half-billion acres of this critical habitat for native and migratory birds.

After his retirement from DU, Babcock joined the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) where he helped in leading and reinvigorating fundraising efforts. He served on the board for two terms and continues to serve as an advisor to the board. He was also a key force in MCHF’s efforts to partner with MDC and the University of Missouri in the development of the Johnny Morris Institute for Fisheries, Wetlands & Aquatic Systems. Babcock was named the MCHF’s 2024 Champion of Conservation.

Babcock has also received numerous other state and national conservation awards.

“Ken Babcock's legacy is defined by many things, but perhaps most notably it is his commitment to collaboration with diverse stakeholders that has ensured long-lasting conservation outcomes and a more enduring conservation ethic among the Missouri public,” Sumners said. “His lifelong commitment and dedication to stewarding our natural resources make him an exemplary candidate for the Conservation Hall of Fame.”