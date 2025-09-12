Gov. Little appoints Amanda Ulrich to Seventh Judicial District

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Amanda Ulrich as District Judge to the Seventh Judicial District.

Ulrich is a trial attorney with more than 15 years of experience in private practice, focusing civil litigation and employment law. Ulrich is a partner at Casperson Ulrich Dustin where she has practiced since 2018. Ulrich earned her undergraduate degree from Washington State University and Juris Doctor from University of Idaho.

“I am honored that Governor Little has selected me to serve the people of the Seventh Judicial District,” Ulrich said. “I look forward to fulfilling this important responsibility with fairness, impartiality, and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law.”

The position Ulrich will fill is chambered in Bonneville County. She will fill a new position created by the Idaho Legislature. The Seventh Judicial District encompasses Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties.

Idaho Code 1-2101, et seq., addresses how judicial vacancies in the Idaho Supreme Court, Idaho Court of Appeals, and District Courts are filled. The Idaho Judicial Council submits a list of at least three qualified candidates to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.