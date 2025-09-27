Submit Release
News Search

There were 193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,264 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Little orders lowering of flags to honor fallen firefighter

Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little has ordered U.S. flags and State of Idaho flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor Isabella Oscarson, an Idaho Department of Lands fire crew member who was struck by a falling tree.

Flags will be lowered immediately until the day following Oscarson’s memorial service, in accordance with Idaho law.

"Idahoans are grieving the loss of Isabella Oscarson, a promising young woman whose life was cut far too short while serving the people of Idaho as a wildland firefighter. Her loss is felt deeply by the firefighting community and beyond. Please join Teresa and me in praying for Isabela’s loved ones and her Idaho Department of Lands team,” Governor Little said.

The full text of the Governor's flag directive follows:

Please be advised that flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately starting Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the state Capitol building and at other state and local government buildings, for the tragic loss of Isabela Oscarson who was killed in the line of duty. The flags will be at half-staff immediately until the day following her memorial service on a date to be determined.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Little orders lowering of flags to honor fallen firefighter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more