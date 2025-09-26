Gov. Little creates the Idaho Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force

Idaho Falls – Governor Brad Little signed an executive order today at the Idaho National Laboratory, ensuing Idaho remains at the forefront of nuclear innovation. The Governor’s Executive Order 2025-06 establishes the Idaho Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force.

“As we usher in President Donald Trump’s Nuclear Renaissance, my executive order refreshes our efforts and empowers a new group of leaders dedicated to ensuring Idaho continues to lead the way in nuclear innovation, energy security, and economic growth,” Governor Little said.

The Governor’s announcement came during the Western Governors’ Association’s (WGA) first workshop of Utah Governor Spencer Cox’s WGA Chair initiative, “Energy Superabundance: Unlocking Prosperity in the West.”

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin also attended events in Idaho today to celebrate ways the Trump administration is opening up new paths to America’s energy dominance.

The new task force replaces the Leadership in Nuclear Energy Commission, or LINE Commission.

The contents of the Governor’s executive order follow:

EXECUTIVE ORDER No. 2025-06

CREATION OF THE IDAHO ADVANCED NUCLEAR ENERGY TASK FORCE

WHEREAS, Idaho is committed to supporting President Donald Trump’s vision for America’s Nuclear Renaissance in order to secure our nation’s energy dominance and protect our national interests; and

WHEREAS, the State of Idaho is home to the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), a global leader in nuclear energy research, development, and demonstration; and

WHEREAS, energy reliability, affordability, and environmental stewardship are essential to Idaho’s economic prosperity and quality of life; and

WHEREAS, advanced nuclear energy technologies, including small modular reactors and next-generation reactors, offer promising solutions to meet Idaho’s growing energy needs while supporting emissions reduction goals; and

WHEREAS, strategic planning and collaboration among industry, academia, and government is necessary to ensure Idaho remains at the forefront of nuclear innovation;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Brad Little, Governor of the State of Idaho, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Idaho, do hereby order the following:

The Idaho Advanced Nuclear Energy Task Force ("Task Force") is established to assess, recommend, and support strategies that advance Idaho’s leadership in nuclear energy innovation, deployment, and workforce development.

The Task Force shall advise the Governor on nuclear energy policy including but not limited to the following topics.a. Spent nuclear fuel

b. Legislative and regulatory reforms that would facilitate the timely and safe development of advanced nuclear projects

c. Energy resiliency and security

d. Fuel creation, enhancement, and minimization

e. Opportunities for support from federal agencies and project initiatives

f. Policy recommendations on legacy, current, and emerging nuclear issues

g. Opportunities for Idaho to collaborate with other nuclear-advanced states

h. Strategic outreach and recruitment of companies and partnerships that can help expand Idaho’s nuclear economy

The Task Force shall coordinate with other state task forces and advisory boards and other national partners to keep the Governor informed of nuclear policy shifts, technological breakthroughs, and cross-jurisdictional opportunities.

The Task Force shall develop or direct the creation of marketing materials that position Idaho as a national hub for nuclear innovation, research, and private-sector development.

The Task Force shall stay informed on and provide updates to the Governor on:

Ongoing research and developments at INL

b. National trends and policy updates in nuclear energy

c. Current nuclear industry issues and innovations

d. Cleanup progress and legacy waste issues

e. Companies interested in operating or investing in Idaho

The Task Force shall report on the activities of any subcommittees that may be created under this executive order.

The Task Force shall evaluate the feasibility and benefits of deploying advanced nuclear technologies within the State of Idaho, including but not limited to small modular reactors, microreactors, and molten salt reactors.

The Task Force shall identify public-private partnership opportunities to support research, commercialization, and deployment of nuclear technologies.

The Task Force shall coordinate with the INL, universities, utilities, industry stakeholders, and federal agencies to align state policy with national innovation efforts.

The Task Force shall explore workforce development initiatives, including training programs and academic partnerships, to support a growing nuclear industry.

The Task Force shall report findings and recommendations to the Governor annually, with subsequent updates as necessary.

The Task Force shall be comprised of no more than 20 members appointed by the Governor and may include:

A constitutional officer of the State of Idaho;

The Idaho Attorney General or a designee chosen by the Attorney General;

The Director of the Idaho Department of Commerce or a designee chosen by the Director;

The Lab Director of INL or a designee chosen by the Director;

A staff member of the Office of the Governor;

The Director of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality or a designee chosen by the Director;

The Administrator of the Idaho Office of Energy and Mineral Resources or a designee chosen by the Administrator;

The President of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission or a designee chosen by the President;

Electric utilities doing business in Idaho;

Representatives from private-sector nuclear industry;

Representatives from Idaho colleges and universities;

Two representatives from the Idaho Senate;

Two representatives from the Idaho House of Representatives;

Local governments;

The Executive Director of the Workforce Development Council or a designee chosen by the Executive Director;

A representative of a federally recognized Indian Tribe located within the state.

The Governor will appoint the co-chairs of the task force. The Governor, in consultation with the co-chairs, may create subcommittees of this task force that are necessary to further explore specific issues that support the goals of this executive order.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Idaho at the Capitol in Boise on this 22nd day of September in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-five.

//Brad Little

Governor of Idaho