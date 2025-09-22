Town of Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Renews Autism Training and Certified Autism Center™ Designation

Town of Queen Creek Parks and Recreation renews its Certified Autism Center™ status, first earned in 2021.

Continuing our Certified Autism Center™ designation through IBCCES is important in ensuring our residents have opportunities to recreate together, a key component of providing a quality lifestyle...” — Town of Queen Creek Vice Mayor Leah Martineau

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews the Town of Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Department’s credential as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). To renew this designation, parks and recreation staff underwent comprehensive autism training to equip them with knowledge of up-to-date best practices, skills, and resources to welcome and support every individual.

“Continuing our Certified Autism Center™ designation through IBCCES is important in ensuring our residents have opportunities to recreate together, a key component of providing a quality lifestyle–one of our strategic priorities,” shares Town of Queen Creek Vice Mayor Leah Martineau. “Our Parks and Recreation Department is dedicated to providing meaningful recreational experiences for individuals of all abilities, and this renewal reinforces that commitment.”

The CAC designation is just one of the many ways Queen Creek is working to expand opportunities for individuals of all abilities. Queen Creek’s Mansel Carter Oasis Park and Frontier Family Park feature inclusive-focused play equipment. Through a partnership with Banner Ironwood Medical Center, the entire area at Mansel Carter Oasis Park is outfitted with poured rubber surfacing, including the sand play area, enabling individuals of varying abilities to play alongside one another. Rubber surfacing is also included throughout the playground at Frontier Family Park. Mansel Carter also includes signage highlighting the importance of play for community health and wellbeing, reinforcing the goals of the CAC designation.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Town of Queen Creek Parks and Recreation, highlighting their efforts to continue enhancing support and inclusivity for every person who visits their parks and recreation spaces, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. We look forward to seeing the continued impact of this certification,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.

Queen Creek Parks and Recreation staff shared their thoughts on the impact of IBCCES’s CAC training:

“The IBCCES training helped me understand that different individuals require different types of accommodations and support. I learned how important it is to recognize and respond to varying sensory, communication, and behavioral needs, rather than assuming a one-size-fits-all approach. This training has made me more confident in creating inclusive and supportive experiences for all guests.”

“I found that the information was helpful and interesting. It was particularly good to learn the statistics on how many people are attracted to water and train tracks and the danger it can pose to them.”

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support accessibility efforts, the Town of Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Department is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Town of Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Department

The Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Department provides four community parks, a Recreation and Aquatic Center, a dog park, an extensive trail system, exciting community events, and a robust recreation program that provides classes, workshops, and activities for all ages and abilities. Queen Creek strives to provide opportunities for the community to stay active, connect with one another, and enhance the quality of life.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

