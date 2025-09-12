WVDEP and Save the Tygart Watershed Association to host inaugural Barbour County Water Festival

Page Content

​BELINGTON, W.Va. – More than 150 fifth-grade students from Belington Middle School, Philippi Middle School, and Kasson Elementary School will participate in the inaugural Barbour County Water Festival on Tuesday, September 16, 202



Students will learn about the state’s aquatic life, flooding, stormwater, the water cycle, acid rain, and wetlands with partners from the National Weather Service, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Division, Conservation Legacy, Friends of the Cheat, Guardians of the West Fork, and WVDEP’s Division of Air Quality.





The event will take place at the Barbour County Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is sponsored by the WVDEP Watershed Improvement Branch’s Project Water Education Today Program and Save the Tygart Watershed Association.





For more information, contact Tomi Bergstrom, WVDEP - Project WET Coordinator, at 304-926-0499 ext. 43862 or Kelly Smalley, Save the Tygart Watershed Association, at 757-447-8278.







