Scott Snellings of Snellings Injury Law Named 2025–2026 Texas Bar Foundation Nominating Chair

Snellings Law 8th Anniversary Texas Bar Foundation

Texas Bar Foundation names Scott Snellings a Nominating Chair, highlighting his impact on the legal profession and North Texas community.

I am honored to represent my peers as a Nominating Chair and proud to continue serving our clients and communities here in North Texas.” — Scott Snellings

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott Snellings , founder of Snellings Injury Law , has been selected as one of only 41 individuals to serve as a Texas Bar Foundation Nominating Chair for 2025–2026. Nominating Chairs for each of the 17 State Bar of Texas districts are chosen for their outstanding professional achievements and their commitment to furthering the mission of the Texas Bar Foundation.Selection to this role is a distinct honor and reflects Snellings’ dedication to the legal profession and his long-standing commitment to justice for injury victims across North Texas.Snellings’ path to personal injury law began during a college internship with attorney Cecil “Cas” Casterline, where he witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of an 18-wheeler crash that left two young girls without their parents. That experience solidified his calling to advocate for victims of negligence.After earning his J.D. from Baylor Law School—where he served on the Baylor Law Review, Order of the Barristers, and Inns of Court—Snellings began his career defending injury and product defect claims at a nationally respected defense firm. In 2008, he shifted his focus to representing the injured, co-founding a personal injury firm before establishing Snellings Injury Law in 2016.For the past eight years, Snellings Law has been rooted in Frisco and expanded to serve clients throughout North Texas, with offices now in Sherman and Celina. Under Scott’s leadership, the firm has built a reputation for compassionate advocacy, ensuring clients receive the medical care, support, and legal representation they deserve after life-changing injuries.“Helping injury victims is more than just my career—it’s my calling,” said Snellings. “I am honored to represent my peers as a Nominating Chair and proud to continue serving our clients and communities here in North Texas.”About the Texas Bar FoundationSelection as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation is restricted to members of the State Bar of Texas. Once nominees are selected, they must be elected by the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. Membership has grown from an initial 255 Charter Members in 1965 to more than 11,000 Fellows today. Founded by attorneys determined to assist the public and improve the legal profession, the Foundation has distributed more than $29 million to nonprofits statewide to strengthen the justice system and expand access to legal services. More than $1.8 million will be awarded in grants this fiscal year.If you are a Fellow and have a recommendation for a new member, please contact your District Nominating Chair. For more information, visit www.txbf.org For more information about Snellings Law and its commitment to serving injury victims in North Texas, please visit www.snellingsinjurylaw.com

Snellings Law PLLC | Frisco Texas Personal Injury Attorney

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.