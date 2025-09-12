Barber Named as New Director of the Office of Victim Compensation Services

RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety this week promoted Diane Barber as the new director of the Office of Victim Compensation Services.

Barber most recently worked at the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission, where she served as deputy director as well as the director of federal compliance, and a Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) planner/administrator. Prior to joining the Department, Barber worked in leadership positions for nonprofit organizations and the federal government.

“I am happy to entrust the leadership of the Office of Victim Compensation Services to someone who is committed to the mission and success of this critical role of standing up for victims of violent crime in North Carolina,” said Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr. “Director Barber’s most recent role as deputy director of the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission has led her to build strong relationships with law enforcement, the judicial system, and victim service providers.”

The new director holds a Master of Public Administration from Troy University in Alabama, as well as an undergraduate degree in Health Services Management from the University of Maryland.

About the N. C. Office of Victim Compensation Services

Since 1987, the Office of Victim Compensation Services has helped victims of crime and their families heal from the devastating effects of criminal violence with payments for needs including medical care, counseling, lost wages and funerals.

