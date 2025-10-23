Investigation Into Bar Leads to Five Arrests

After receiving several complaints from concerned citizens and law enforcement, the North Carolia Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) launched an undercover investigation to address concerns of illegal activity in and around Bunn Tavern, located at 669 Main Street, Bunn.

As a result of the undercover investigation, four individuals have been arrested with charges pending against one additional person. Altogether, those arrested face a total of 41 charges, including 21 felonies and 20 misdemeanors. Additional charges on other individuals are forthcoming. ALE special agents seized cocaine, Adderall pills and $6,542 in cash.

“Partnerships are a force multiplier, working alongside agencies like ALE and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office allows us to bring critical resources and expertise that strengthen our ability to serve our community,” said Bunn Police Chief Justin Hastings. “Their support is essential to our mission of keeping Bunn safe. The Bunn Police Department remains committed to proactive, community-focused policing, made stronger through shared efforts and trusted alliances.”

In addition to the criminal charges, a violation report will be submitted to the NC ABC Commission outlining both criminal activity and administrative violations discovered during the investigation. Violations noted at the business include:

Employee possessing and selling drugs on premises

Numerous alcohol and gambling violations

The following individuals have been arrested or charged based on the investigative findings:

Michell Desiree Thrall, 40, of Louisburg, faces 10 felony charges and 14 misdemeanor charges related to drug and alcohol offenses

Sharon Ray McCloud, 62, of Wake Forest, was charged with four misdemeanor gambling and alcohol offences.

Brandon Michael Abercrombie, 39, of Wake Forest, was charged with three drug related felonies

Kenneth Lee Schwartz, 40, of Franklinton, was charged with five felonies and two misdemeanors related to drug offenses

The following individual has outstanding warrants for their arrest as of 10/22/2025:

Deana Leggett, 55, of Bunn, was charged with three drug related felonies

About ALE

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes.

