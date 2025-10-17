Joint ALE and Creedmoor Police Investigation Leads to Major Drug Trafficking Arrests

After receiving numerous citizen complaints regarding ongoing criminal activity, including the distribution of illegal drugs in and around the City Tavern at 404 N Main St, Creedmoor, NC 27522, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Division and the Creedmoor Police Department (CPD) launched a joint undercover investigation in August to address these concerns.

As a result of the investigation, ALE Special Agents and CPD Officers seized half a kilogram of crack cocaine and powder cocaine, and identified several individuals involved in a large-scale drug trafficking organization, stemming from patrons law enforcement encountered during the investigation. This group was manufacturing, trafficking, and distributing illicit drugs throughout the Creedmoor community, including from properties located near schools, playgrounds, and an ABC-licensed establishments.

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, ALE Special Agents and CPD Officers executed a search warrant at 317 Park Ave in Creedmoor, a residence identified during the investigation as a location where drugs were being manufactured and sold. Law enforcement seized 77.5 grams of crack cocaine, three firearms (including one confirmed stolen), two vehicles, and approximately $7,000 in cash.

To date, 12 individuals have been arrested, with charges pending against two additional suspects. Altogether, those arrested face 105 felony charges and nine misdemeanors, totaling 114 charges. The investigation remains ongoing, with further arrests and charges anticipated.

“An investigation of this magnitude would not be possible without the assistance of our partners at ALE,” said CPD Chief Troy Wheless. “I am grateful to Director House and the men and women of ALE for the incredible amount of time and resources they dedicated to this case. Together, we will continue working to make Creedmoor a safer community and keep drugs away from our daycares, schools, and streets.”

In addition to the criminal charges, a violation report will be submitted to the NC ABC Commission outlining both criminal activity and administrative violations discovered during the investigation. Violations noted at the business include:

The sale of alcohol to intoxicated patrons

Permitting drug activity on the licensed premises

Allowing employees to work after consuming alcoholic beverages

“This joint investigation is proof that our communities are safer when law enforcement agencies work together to make a positive impact,” said ALE Director Bryan House. “We encourage everyone--when you see something, say something—and we applaud the citizens of Creedmoor who did just that.”

The following individuals have been arrested based on the investigative findings:

Tracey Lee Cozart, 51, of Creedmoor, was charged with 40 felonies

Paul Lamont Bullock, 51, of Stem, was charged with 21 felonies and three misdemeanors

Christopher Ragland, 47, of Creedmoor, was charged with 23 felonies and one misdemeanor

Fisher Scott Ford, 27, of Creedmoor, was charged with two felonies

Savanna Tomeka Dunston, of 42, Creedmoor, was charged with two felonies

Megan Whitney West, 32, of Raleigh, was charged with four felonies

Steven Duane Shipley II, 45, of Creedmoor, was charged with one felony

Kenneth Lee Schwartz, 40, of Franklinton, was charged with five felonies and two misdemeanors

Sierra Mystique Cox, 28, of Creedmoor, was charged with two misdemeanors

Phillip Blaine Clark, 34, of Raleigh, was charged with one misdemeanor

The following individuals have outstanding warrants for their arrest as of 10/17/2025:

Travis Keyshawn Johnson, 23, Timberlake, was charged with six felonies

Marcus Shadell Lockett, 52, Creedmoor, was charged with one felony

Please contact the Granville County Clerk of Court for a complete list of charges

About ALE:

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes.

###