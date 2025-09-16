COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES HONORS MARSHALL FIELD V WITH 2026 MCINTOSH AWARD

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Marshall Field V

Field Will Be Recognized at Community Foundation’s 13th Annual Founders Luncheon in February 2026

We are proud to celebrate Marshall with the 2026 McIntosh Award in recognition of the indelible philanthropic impact he has made across our region.” — Danita R. DeHaney

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties , a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues, has announced that longtime volunteer Marshall Field V of Hobe Sound will receive the 2026 McIntosh Award.Named in honor of Community Foundation founders Winsome and Michael McIntosh, the prestigious award is presented annually to an individual or organization who has made significant contributions to the community. Field will be recognized at the 13th Annual Founders Luncheon , taking place on February 11, 2026, at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. This year’s event, themed “Hope for Hunger,” will spotlight local donors and nonprofit partners who are working to ensure reliable access to healthy, affordable food across Palm Beach and Martin Counties.Field is a leading philanthropist and passionate advocate for Martin County, known for his enduring commitment to the region through his dedicated volunteer service with the Community Foundation. A fifth-generation member of a family celebrated for its civic leadership, Field has channeled his time, talent, and resources into causes that reflect his lifelong passions—environmental conservation, education, healthcare, and the arts.“Marshall leads with quiet strength, deep integrity, and an unwavering commitment to making a difference,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO for the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “We are proud to celebrate Marshall with the 2026 McIntosh Award in recognition of the indelible philanthropic impact he has made across our region.”A graduate of Harvard College and former publisher of the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Daily News, Field has held leadership roles with several of the nation’s most respected institutions, including the Art Institute of Chicago, Rush University Medical Center, and the Field Museum. His conservation work includes serving as Chair of The Everglades Foundation and holding board positions with the World Wildlife Fund, The Nature Conservancy, and Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment.Today, Field focuses his philanthropic efforts in both Illinois and Florida. Through the Marshall and Jamee Field Family Fund, a donor-advised endowment at The Chicago Community Trust, and his active involvement with the Community Foundation, he also supports initiatives that strengthen communities and safeguard natural resources for future generations.In retirement, Field has fully dedicated himself to meaningful, values-driven philanthropy. He currently serves on the Philanthropy Committee of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, where his guidance has helped strengthen donor relationships and expand the Foundation’s presence in Martin County. “I love helping the Foundation,” he added.About the Founders LuncheonEstablished in 2014 as the Founder’s Award Luncheon, the Community Foundation’s signature annual event was launched as an opportunity to convene donors and nonprofit partners on important issues facing the region and to celebrate their collective impact. In addition to raising awareness, the Founders Luncheon showcases the importance of philanthropy with a special award ceremony. The Founders Luncheon will be held at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For additional information, tickets and sponsorship information, please visit https://founders.yourcommunityfoundation.org About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $250 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.