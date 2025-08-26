Champ’s Pet Kitchen Celebrates National Dog Day With New 'Champ of the Month' Program and Local Community Partnerships

Champ’s Pet Kitchen's new “Champ of the Month” program celebrates furry fans of Champ's high protein dog treats. Valley Humane Society's Tips for Change fundraiser takes place September 16 at SideTrack Bar + Grill in Pleasanton Contra Costa Humane Society brings its annual fundraiser, Walk for Paws, to the Town of Danville in October.

We’re excited to launch our Champ of the Month program and join local events that celebrate dogs and support shelters. It’s our way of giving back to the community that inspired our brand.” — Mike Wickman, founder and president of Champ’s Pet Kitchen

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Dog Day, Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc.—a California-based company redefining the dog treat aisle with high-protein, functional nutrition, and everyday affordability—is celebrating pups everywhere with the launch of its new “Champ of the Month” program, local community partnerships, and the continued expansion of its clean-label, nutrient-rich treats in retailers nationwide.

National Dog Day recognizes dogs of all kinds—family pets, working dogs, and shelter animals in need of homes. Founded in 2004, the day encourages adoption, honors service animals, and celebrates the unconditional love dogs bring to our lives.

This year, Champ’s Pet Kitchen is honoring that spirit by spotlighting everyday dogs through its new Champ of the Month program. Each month, one dog will be featured as a Champ of the Month, receiving a prize pack of Champ’s treats and a signature bandana, plus entry into a year-end prize drawing. Pet parents can nominate their dogs at champspetkitchen.com/pages/champ-of-the-month.

In addition to celebrating pups online, Champ’s is showing up locally with event partnerships that support shelters and animal welfare organizations:

* Valley Humane Society’s Tips for Change Fundraiser at SideTrack Bar + Grill (Pleasanton, CA): Champ’s is proud to support Valley Humane and its Tips for Change fundraiser, providing treats for the event and supporting their ongoing work to strengthen the bond between people and pets in the Tri-Valley area.

* Contra Costa Humane Society’s Walk for Paws (Danville, CA): Champ’s Pet Kitchen is a proud sponsor of the Contra Costa Humane Society’s Walk for Paws event, in partnership with Mike White Homes, on Sunday, October 5, 2025. This dog-friendly community walk raises funds and awareness for homeless animals throughout Contra Costa County, while celebrating Danville as a vibrant, dog-loving destination. Participants can enjoy the walk, explore the Treat Trail with local merchants, and support a great cause. For more information and to register for the event, visit the Walk for Paws registration page. Event registrants will receive a complimentary Champ's bandana, while supplies last.

“National Dog Day is about recognizing all the ways dogs make our lives better,” said Mike Wickman, founder and president of Champ’s Pet Kitchen. “We’re excited to launch our Champ of the Month program and partner with local events that celebrate dogs while supporting shelters and rescues. It’s our way of giving back to the community that inspired us to start this brand.”

These community partnerships follow the recent June 2025 launch of Champ’s Pet Kitchen and its flagship product line, Champ’s Lean Protein Treats. The soft-chew treats are crafted in the USA with real animal protein, only 2% fat, and no fillers—offering clean, protein-first nutrition at an affordable price point.

Champ’s Lean Protein Treats at a Glance:

* 25%+ real animal protein

* 2% fat

* Free from corn, wheat, and soy

* Made in the USA

* Easy-to-read nutrition label with calories per treat

* Five recipes with targeted health benefits

The treats are available nationwide in 16 oz bags on Amazon and champspetkitchen.com, and in 12 oz bags at select grocery retailers. Current retail locations can be found on the site’s Store Locator page, with new stores being added regularly.

How to Celebrate National Dog Day:

* Adopt a dog from a shelter or rescue

* Spend quality time with your pup—take a walk, play, or treat them to Champ’s

* Share dog photos on social media with #NationalDogDay

* Support charities that care for dogs in need (like the organizations Champ’s is proud to sponsor)

* Spread the word about responsible pet ownership and adoption

About Champs Pet Kitchen, Inc.

Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc. is redefining the dog treat aisle with high-protein, functional nutrition, and budget-friendly options for health-conscious pet owners. Made in the USA with clean, healthy ingredients, Champ’s recipes deliver at least 25% real protein with only 2% fat—helping dogs thrive with better nutrition at an affordable price. Each treat is formulated with clear, easy-to-read nutrition labeling and targeted health benefits, making it simple for pet parents to choose treats they can trust. Learn more at www.champspetkitchen.com.

