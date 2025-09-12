Thrive PEO Named ‘Best HR Outsourcing Company’ for Fifth Consecutive Year

Thrive PEO Takes Home Best HR Outsourcing Company Honors for 5th Straight Year.

Tulsa-based firm adds local honor to national recognition as one of America’s fastest-growing companies

These honors aren’t just a reflection of our past; they’re a reminder of the bright future ahead. We’re more committed than ever to helping employers across Oklahoma and beyond thrive.” — Jon Scoggins, CEO

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrive PEO , Oklahoma’s fastest-growing professional employer organization (PEO), announced today that it has been named “Best Human Resources Outsourcing Company” by the Tulsa World’s Best in the World Awards for the fifth consecutive year. The award, determined by community nominations and voting, reflects the company’s commitment to serving small and midsize businesses with unmatched HR expertise, innovative solutions, and people-first support.This milestone caps an extraordinary year of growth and recognition for Thrive PEO. In August, Inc. Magazine ranked the company No. 864 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Thrive PEO also achieved the distinction of being Tulsa’s fastest-growing company and the No. 3 fastest-growing company in the state of Oklahoma.“This has truly been a remarkable year for Thrive PEO,” said Jon Scoggins, Co-Founder and CEO. “To be named Tulsa’s Best HR Outsourcing Company for the fifth year in a row, while also earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 as one of America’s fastest-growing companies, is both humbling and energizing.We owe this success to two groups: our incredible team - whose dedication, creativity, and heart power everything we do; and our clients, who entrust us to stand alongside them in building stronger businesses. And of course, none of this would be possible without Tulsa, a city whose entrepreneurial spirit and supportive community make it the perfect home for Thrive PEO.These honors aren’t just a reflection of our past; they’re a reminder of the bright future ahead. We’re more committed than ever to helping employers across Oklahoma and beyond thrive.”About the “Best in the World” AwardsThe Tulsa World’s Best in the World Awards celebrate excellence across more than 200 categories, inviting the community to nominate and vote for outstanding organizations each year. Winners represent the top tier of businesses and nonprofits that contribute to Tulsa’s economic and cultural vibrancy. For a full list of winners, visit: www.tulsaworld.com About Thrive PEOBased in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Thrive PEO is a full-service Professional Employer Organization providing customized human resource solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses lower costs, boost productivity, and reduce risk. Services span the full employee lifecycle and include payroll and tax administration, employee benefits, HR compliance, workers’ compensation, retirement plans, and more—all delivered via market-leading HR technology and a dedicated local team.

