Thrive PEO Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine

Thrive PEO Makes the 2025 Inc. 5000

Thrive PEO Debuts at No. 864 on 2025 Inc. 5000 List with 488%+ Three-Year Revenue Growth

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. , the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future, today announced that Thrive PEO has ranked No. 864 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies in the nation’s most dynamic segment—independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Previous honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia. With a three-year revenue growth rate of 488%, Thrive PEO makes its debut on the list—landing just shy of the Inc. 500.Founded on March 1, 2020—just as the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the global economy—Thrive PEO entered the market with a bold conviction: that human resources could be delivered in a more seamless, humane, and strategic way. From its earliest days, the company has worked to transform the perception of HR from a reactive “call in case of trouble” to a proactive source of empowerment for small and midsize businesses (SMBs).Today, Thrive PEO serves many of the region’s most recognized employers, operating in 40+ states, as well as Puerto Rico and Hawaii. The company has been voted Tulsa’s Best Human Resources Outsourcing Company for four consecutive years by readers of the Tulsa World and is nominated again for a fifth year—evidence of deep trust within the community it calls home.Reflecting on the company’s rapid rise, Jon Scoggins , CEO of Thrive PEO, said, “This honor belongs to our team and our clients. From day one, we set out to do more than provide HR solutions—we set out to change how people feel about HR entirely. We wanted ‘calling HR’ to be a power move, not a last resort. To see that vision recognized on a national stage is humbling, but more importantly, it reinforces that trust, care, and relentless execution can create extraordinary outcomes.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees achieved extraordinary growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and a rapidly evolving labor market. “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” said Mike Hofman, Inc.’s editor-in-chief. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through award-winning journalism and trusted resources, Inc. elevates the innovators and risk-takers building the next generation of business. Published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, Inc. also produces fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Thrive PEOThrive PEO is a full-service Professional Employer Organization (PEO); and provides a customized suite of human resource solutions designed to help SMBs: lower employee benefit costs, increase productivity and profitability, and reduce employer liabilities and business risks. Services cover the entire employee lifecycle, and include: payroll and tax administration, employee benefits and related administration, HR and compliance, workers’ compensation insurance, retirement plans and more – all delivered via market-leading HRIS technology.

