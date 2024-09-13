Thrive PEO Celebrated as Tulsa’s Top HR Outsourcing Firm for Fourth Consecutive Year

Kase Anderson & TJ Scoggins from Thrive PEO accept the award for Tulsa's "Best HR Outsourcing Company".

Award Recognizes Thrive PEO’s Ongoing Commitment to Providing Best-in-Market HR Solutions

Our goal has always been to provide exceptional HR solutions that drive significant value for our local business partners. We are deeply grateful to the community for their ongoing support.” — Jon Scoggins, CEO

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrive PEO, a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for Oklahoma’s most recognizable employers, has been recognized as the area's "Best Human Resources Outsourcing Company" at this year's Tulsa World, “Best in the World Awards", held September 12th, 2024.This honor marks the fourth consecutive year that Thrive PEO has received this prestigious accolade, underscoring its continued excellence in client support and the breadth of services offered to Tulsa’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) community. Jon Scoggins, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thrive PEO, expressed his appreciation, stating, “Receiving this award for the fourth year in a row is a profound honor and a reflection of the tireless dedication of our team. Our goal has always been to provide exceptional HR solutions that drive significant value for our local business partners. We are deeply grateful to the community for their ongoing support.”About the “Best in the World” AwardsThe “Best in World Awards” are held by the Tulsa World Media Company each year; and asks the community to name the best of everything Tulsa has to offer. All organizations operating in the area – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small, are eligible to receive nominations across 200 different categories. Only the top 5 nominees in each category make it to the voting round, where thousands of voters determine the eventual winners. Details about “Best in the World Awards”, including a list of all 2024 winners is available at: www.tulsaworld.com About Thrive PEOTulsa, Oklahoma-based Thrive PEO is the state’s fastest growing professional employer organization (PEO); and provides a customized suite of human resource solutions designed to help SMBs: lower employee benefit costs, increase productivity and profitability, and reduce employer liabilities and business risks. Services cover the entire employee lifecycle, and include: payroll and tax administration, employee benefits and related administration, HR and compliance, workers’ compensation insurance, retirement plans and more – all delivered by a Tulsa-based team via market-leading HRIS technology.

