Governor Katie Hobbs Encourages Arizonans to Vote in CD-07 Special Election
Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs is encouraging eligible Arizonans in Congressional District 7 to vote in the upcoming special election and sharing information on opportunities to vote early.
“The right to vote is a cornerstone of our democracy and should not be taken for granted,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I urge every eligible Arizonan in Congressional District 7 to make their voice heard in the special election on September 23. If a voter can’t vote on election day, they also have secure options to vote early, either in person or by mail. Throughout my time in public service, I have always stood up for the right to vote and will continue to do so as long as I’m governor.”
Arizonans in CD-07 can learn more about voting early at their County Recorder’s website:
KEY EARLY VOTING DATES
- September 12: Last day to request a mail-in ballot
- September 16: Last recommended day to mail back your ballot
- September 19: Last day of in-person early voting
- September 20 & 22: Emergency voting available
