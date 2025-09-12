American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Grows Global and Local Partnerships to Advance Sustainability

ACHS advances its 2025-27 strategy by expanding partnerships worldwide, enhancing sustainability, student pathways & industry collaboration.

Partnerships are central to how ACHS brings its mission to life. This week’s initiatives show how our strategic plan translates into real connections that benefit our community & industries we serve.” — Tracey Abell, President of ACHS

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS.edu), a Certified B Corporation, is putting its 2025–2027 strategic plan into action through a series of key engagements this week. From Portland to Sweden, ACHS leaders are advancing initiatives designed to deepen partnerships , expand student opportunities, promote sustainability, and strengthen industry connections.“Strategic planning only has impact when it translates into meaningful action,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard , Chief Operating Officer at ACHS. “This week reflects our priorities in real time, building relationships with mission-aligned organizations, engaging with industry leaders, and creating pathways that directly benefit our students and alumni.”Engaging with Purpose-Driven Businesses in PortlandFelicia Royce, Director of Alumni & Career Services, and Tiff Darwich, Director of Partnerships, are representing ACHS at the B Local PDX B Corp Conference. The event brings together Certified B Corporationsand purpose-driven businesses to share best practices in sustainability and equity. Royce and Darwich are strengthening connections with potential partners to expand career opportunities and innovative collaborations for ACHS students and graduates. ACHS is proud to be an Understory Sponsor of this important event, supporting collective efforts to advance sustainability and community impact.Strengthening Herbal Medicine Connections on the National StageDr. Judith Thompson, Dean of Herbal Medicine, is attending the International Herb Symposium, where she is connecting with United Plant Savers to explore experiential learning opportunities for students at their new event center set to open next year. Dr. Thompson is also participating in the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) Annual Meeting, ensuring ACHS remains aligned with evolving herbal industry standards and reinforcing long-standing relationships within the herbal medicine community.Leading Global Conversations on SustainabilityNext week, ACHS President Tracey Abell will present at the International Federation of Essential Oils and Aroma Trades (IFEAT) Conference in Gothenburg, Sweden. Her keynote, “Leading in Sustainability Through Strategic Partnerships,” will highlight learnings from our participation in the Sustainable Herbs Initiative and demonstrate how collaboration across the global supply chain strengthens resilience, transparency, and ethical sourcing.Advancing ACHS’s Mission Through Strategic ActionThese engagements reflect ACHS’s commitment to integrating its strategic priorities with tangible outcomes. By fostering connections locally, nationally, and internationally, ACHS is advancing its mission to provide high-quality integrative health education while contributing to healthier people, workplaces, and communities worldwide.“Our partnerships are central to how ACHS brings its mission to life,” said Tracey Abell, President of ACHS. “By engaging with leaders across industries from herbal medicine to sustainability and global trade we ensure our students and alumni have access to the latest insights, standards, and opportunities. This week’s initiatives show how our strategic plan translates into real connections that benefit our community and the industries we serve.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.