Little Rock Medical Assistant School Announces Fall Opening for New Healthcare Training Program

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Rock Medical Assistant School is excited to announce the expansion of its program, opening October 2025. This accelerated medical assistant program offers students in Little Rock, Arkansas, a direct path into the healthcare field, combining classroom instruction with hands-on clinical training. The school will be located at 2300 Andover Ct Ste 400 Little Rock, AR.“Our goal is to provide students with an affordable and practical way to enter healthcare while meeting the growing need for medical assistants across Little Rock,” said Holly Capuano, Little Rock Medical Assistant School Program Manager.The program features small class sizes, flexible scheduling, and real-world training opportunities. Students participate in onsite labs and complete a clinical externship, ensuring they graduate with both the knowledge and the experience needed to succeed. With an accelerated curriculum, students are able to complete their training in just a few months and begin working in the field.One of the program’s central priorities is affordability. Students are offered flexible payment plans and the chance to graduate debt-free, saving thousands compared to traditional college programs. By removing financial barriers, Little Rock Medical Assistant School helps more students take advantage of career opportunities in healthcare.The curriculum is designed to give students a well-rounded education, covering medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, patient care, and laboratory skills, as well as administrative training in billing, coding, and electronic health records. Graduates leave the program prepared for both clinical and front-office responsibilities in a variety of healthcare environments.“We’re thrilled to bring our program to Little Rock,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By offering an accessible, hands-on approach to training, we’re helping students achieve their career goals while also supporting the healthcare needs of their community.”Upon certification, graduates will be prepared to apply for medical assistant roles in hospitals, physician practices, and clinics across the Little Rock area.Learn more about enrollment and program details here . Limited seats are available.About Little Rock Medical Assistant SchoolLittle Rock Medical Assistant School provides students with the skills and training necessary to start a career in healthcare. Through accelerated, hands-on instruction, students are able to complete their training quickly and graduate ready to enter the workforce as medical assistants.Little Rock Medical Assistant School is located at 2300 Andover Ct Ste 400 Little Rock, AR.About Arkansas Longevity Center They are specialists in primary care and geriatrics, serving the community of Central Arkansas since 2017. They have been honored to care for their patients aged between 18-100 plus and follow their journeys through all stages of life and health through preventive wellness visits, acute care, chronic disease management, hospitalization, rehabilitation and end of life care.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 with the mission of making education more accessible and affordable. Today, Zollege partners with healthcare practices nationwide to operate over 140 campuses. Each year, Zollege helps around 8,000 students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in dental and medical assisting.

