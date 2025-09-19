The Common Thread for the Cure announces its 25th Anniversary Silent Auction Campaign

The Common Thread for the Cure is Celebrating its 25th Anniversary with Silent Auction. The Harvesting Hope Silent Auction is accepting donations from manufacturers, retailers, interior designers, or service providers with a broad appeal. The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation is deeply grateful for the generous support of its donors who have committed to supporting its silent auction. The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation was founded in 2000 to support individuals in the design and furnishings industry—and their family members—who are battling breast cancer. A 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation has awarded over $2 million to more than 445 recipients in 41 states, Canada, and Mexico.

To commemorate the 25th Anniversary milestone, The Common Thread for the Cure is holding a Silent Auction to raise funds for its foundation.

Twenty-five years is a major milestone, and we wanted to mark it in a way that brings our industry together in support of those whose lives have been touched by this disease.” — Rob Mayer, chairman of The Common Thread for the Cure

LEXINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation , a nonprofit organization whose mission is to unite the design and furnishings industry in the fight against breast cancer, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, the organization will hold a Silent Auction to raise awareness and funds to support grants given by the foundation to individuals in the design and furnishings industry who are affected by the disease.The Harvesting Hope Silent Auction will take place October 17-29, online with select products showcased during High Point Market, October 25-29, 2025.A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation was founded in 2000 to support individuals in the design and furnishings industry—and their family members—who are battling breast cancer. What began as a grassroots effort by Suzann Burkhead Bray and her brother Scott Burkhead, in honor of their younger sister Sandra Burkhead Campbell—who passed away from breast cancer—has grown into a trusted source of hope and financial relief, helping survivors focus on healing by easing some of the financial burdens that come with a diagnosis. To date, the foundation has awarded over $2 million in grants to 445 deserving recipients across North America—all within the design and furnishings industry.“Twenty-five years is a major milestone, and we wanted to mark it in a way that brings our industry together in support of those whose lives have been touched by this disease,” said Rob Mayer, chairman of The Common Thread for the Cure and president of Mayer Fabrics. “Participating by donating a product or service and bidding on items is a meaningful way to give back by helping to fund the grants that are so vital to survivors.”To continue this important work, The Common Thread for the Cure is accepting donations from manufacturers, retailers, interior designers, or service providers with a broad appeal. Suggestions include furniture, home décor, accessories, artwork, gift cards to popular retailers or online marketplaces, tech gadgets, concert tickets, weekend getaways and travel packages, or wellness items that are valued at $100 or more. The deadline for donations is October 10, 2025.The Common Thread for the Cure Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Silent Auction. “We are deeply grateful for the generous support of the donors who have committed so far, including Wesley Allen, Armen Living, Hickory Chair, Norwalk Furniture, DeLandis Home, Crypton, Momentum Textiles and Wallcovering, and Phillips Collection, who are leading by example. Their donations are helping to showcase an outstanding selection of items for the auction,” Mayer added. “These companies are showing that giving back not only makes our grants possible but also inspires others to make a real difference. Every item donated helps us further our mission and touches the lives of those in our industry who are battling breast cancer.”Just as important as the donations themselves is the participation of bidders. Every bid placed not only brings home a wonderful item but also directly supports the grants that make a financial difference for survivors. Grants from the Common Thread for the Cure Foundation directly support the needs ofsurvivors, including medical care, transportation, bills, groceries, and other essential expenses. So far, the foundation has awarded $2 million to 445 recipients across 41 states, Canada, and Mexico, with the number increasing each year. To learn more about participating in the Harvesting Hope Silent Auction, email ctfc@tmm.agency.The auction begins at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 17, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on October 29. To apply for a grant or to provide financial support to The Common Thread for the Cure, please visit commonthreadforthecure.org.About The Common Thread for the Cure:A 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation was founded in 2000 by Suzann Burkhead-Bray and Scott Burkhead in memory of their sister, Sandra Burkhead Campbell, who lost her long fight with breast cancer in February 1999. The foundation has awarded over $2 million to more than 445 recipients in 41 states, Canada, and Mexico, and the number continues to grow each year. Raise your hand and join us.# # #

