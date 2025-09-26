Wesley Allen is hosting two charity events to support The Common Thread for the Cure

To support Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in tandem with High Point Market, Wesley Allen is inviting guests to join them at two events in support of The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation. Wesley Allen will host The Common Thread for the Cure's “Harvesting Hope - 25th Anniversary Silent Auction” Celebration Event., on Thursday, Oct 23, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Wesley Allen invites guests for charcuterie and champagne while listening to a talk on "Designing for a Luxury Mindset" on Saturday, Oct 25 at 3:30 p.m. This fall, Wesley Allen will premiere New Barstools, Dining Chairs, Luxurious Upholstered & Iron Bed Frames, and several New Nightstands, in an array of New Fabrics and Finishes. Discover Wesley Allen's High Point showroom, starting on Wednesday, Oct 23, through Wednesday, Oct 29, from 8 am to 6 pm at 100 N Hamilton.

Designed to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the two events will bring the High Point community and the design & trade industries together.

Please join our efforts to raise awareness and funds for The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation. We invite our community to learn more about this worthy cause while they connect and unwind.” — Gabby Toro, Creative Director at Wesley Allen,

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wesley Allen, a leader in handcrafted designer iron furniture Made in the USA, is hosting two charity events in support of The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation, which aims to ”Unite the Design & Furnishings industry in the Battle Against Breast Cancer.”Designed to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Fall High Point Market, Wesley Allen’s two events will bring the High Point community and the design & trade industries together for lively conversations and connections. Wesley Allen’s founder and president Victor Sawan shares, “Please join us in showing your support for The Common Thread for the Cure, which provides grants to those with breast cancer, in the furnishings and design industry.”The first event will be hosted by High Point’s Mayor Cyril Jefferson, and is open to the public, on Thursday, Oct 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Wesley Allen’s 14,000 sq-ft two-story showroom at 100 N. Hamilton. “Harvesting Hope —The Common Thread for the Cure 25th Anniversary Silent Auction,” Celebration Event invites the High Point community, local businesses, and the design and trade industries to a spirited and fun cocktail event. Guests will enjoy delicious bites, a charcuterie grazing table, champagne, mocktails, and cocktails, with a variety of delicious desserts. The event will also feature an unveiling of Wesley Allen’s Harvesting Hope Silent Auction item —a stunningly exquisite custom-designed queen-size upholstered bed. RSVP to the celebration on Eventbrite. During the event, guests will hear from a key member of The Common Thread for the Cure board of directors, Kathy (Wall) Hunt, founder of the nonprofit's marketing and PR agency, The Media Matters, along with grant recipients, supportive partners, community members, and friends. “As a board member and part of the team supporting The Common Thread for the Cure’s efforts, I’m grateful to Wesley Allen for their generous support and donation,” said Hunt. “Their contribution not only adds something very special to the auction but also helps strengthen the impact of the work the nonprofit does every day.”Wesley Allen will continue its campaign to honor and fundraise for The Common Thread for the Cure by hosting a trade-focused event during High Point Market on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in their 100 N Hamilton showroom. During this event, Wesley Allen invites marketing attendees to enjoy charcuterie and champagne while they listen to a talk on “Designing for a Luxury Mindset”, at 3:30 p.m., with friends & colleagues Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors​, Lori Miller, LGC Interiors, and Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency. This insightful and intimate talk will dive into how to create a luxury experience for your clients based on intentional details and through thoughtful curation. Market attendees and design professionals will also learn how to shift from focusing solely on high costs to appreciating quality, meaningful experiences, and personal well-being for your clients. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite Gabby Toro, Creative Director at Wesley Allen, commented. “Please join us in our efforts to raise awareness and funds for The Common Thread for the Cure, during the Fall High Point Market. During both of our events, we invite the community, learn more about this worthy cause, meet new friends, reconnect, and unwind at our curated events while you explore our newest collections .” Gabby shares additional details on Fall High Point Market introductions, including New Barstools, New Dining Chairs, New Luxurious Upholstered & Iron Bed Frames, and several New Nightstands. Wesley Allen’s nightstand premiere includes Toki, Clayton, Nova & Arya designs, with coordinating dressers will be available for the Nova and Arya. Each of the nightstands and dressers has a sophisticated and updated look, with stunning iron leaf handles in an array of finishes.“Prepare to Be Inspired, by our Reimagined Design Center —a dynamic space for designers and trade professionals to explore their groundbreaking collections and collaborate on custom creations.” Gabby commented, “At Wesley Allen, our skilled artisans bring out the unique character of our products by carefully hand-applying the finish of your choice to the iron furnishings you select and this is how we create the signature look that Wesley Allen is best known for. From truly exquisite iron beds and fully upholstered beds to our wide range of barstools, our newest fabrics and finishes will allow for endless possibilities for customizing our furniture.”Wesley Allen’s High Point showroom is open for viewing starting on Wednesday, Oct 23 through Wednesday, Oct 29 from 8 am to 6 pm at 100 N Hamilton. Wesley Allen invites existing customers and new buyers to explore their showroom and Design Center, as their friendly and knowledgeable staff will be on hand to walk individuals or groups through their extensive product offerings.For nearly five decades, Wesley Allen has been designing and manufacturing handmade custom-designed furniture handcrafted by the finest craftspeople in the USA. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, their company carries a legacy of innovation, renowned for quality standards, and an unwavering commitment to the environment. Its designer iron furniture is marketable and affordable for today's trade buyers and the end consumers. Wesley Allen’s custom program allows for opportunities for custom design as well as working with customers' COM material. The custom design center in their High Point showroom offers an elevated experience for their retail, design, and hospitality clients when selecting their handcrafted bar, dining, and bedroom furniture. Become A Dealer or preview their collections ahead of the fall show by accessing the company’s 2025 Product Catalog or Find a Store Near You to discover Wesley Allen’s collections in person.Wesley Allen | HANDMADE designer furnitureWith over 49 years of expertise and a track record for superior quality, Wesley Allen is the leading manufacturer and designer of expressive and eclectic iron furniture. Our handcrafted designer iron furniture offers durability and versatility unmatched by other materials - making it the ultimate statement piece in the home. Our commitment to historic-quality standards, innovative designs, exceptional product lines, and the environment, keeps us focused on serving our clients in the most effective and efficient way possible. To learn more visit them online: https://wesleyallen.com/ “Our handmade designer iron furniture offers durability, versatility and is unmatched to materials — making our collections a statement piece for any home. Each of our products are thoughtfully designed to have the perfect balance of strength and beauty – that we design and build with the highest quality and standards. So that our customers can be assured and know your Wesley Allen piece is guaranteed to remain beautiful for years to come.”About Common Thread for the CureA 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, The Common Thread for the Cure Foundation was established in 2000 to support individuals in the design and furnishings industry— and their family members—who are fighting breast cancer. What started as a grassroots effort by Suzann Burkhead Bray and her brother Scott Burkhead, in honor of their younger sister Sandra Burkhead Campbell—who died from breast cancer—has grown into a trusted source of hope and financial relief, helping survivors focus on healing by easing some of the financial stress that comes with the diagnosis. To date, the foundation has awarded $2 million in grants to 445 recipients across North America, all of whom are in the design and furnishings industry. Raise your hand and join us.###

