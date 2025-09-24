The NeuroDesign Academy is presenting its Emotional Design Series on Friday, October 24, 2025

The NeuroDesign Academy’s Emotional Design Series, will feature (14) speakers, who consist from some of the brightest minds, thought leaders, and the leading experts in our industry. Linda Kafka, WELL AP, the driving force and the Founder of the NeuroDesign Academy and its program creator. Since 2009, she has been a trusted and valued educator, and advocate for residential interior design. Through NeuroDesign Academy's global community, of professionals can dive into neurodesign and learn how to create spaces that evoke positive emotional responses. Linda Kafka and Nicole Baxter of Nicole Baxter Design, worked together to curate the content for these exclusive series of CEU-accredited talks and which are more than presentations—they are groundbreaking experiences. At the NeuroDesign Academy, we champion the principle of ‘Form Follows Feeling,’ blending science, nature, beauty, and emotion to craft spaces that resonate deeply with individuals.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NeuroDesign Academy is announcing a full-day education program planned for the Fall High Point Market at the Suites at Market Square. Presented in partnership with ANDMORE, on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The NeuroDesign Academy will present (7) individual sessions, which will deliver innovative insights into the field of science in design, and take NeuroDesign education to the next level. The NeuroDesign Academy’s Emotional Design Series, “Emotional Design, the Power of NeuroDesign to Nurture, Mind, Body and Soul” will feature (14) speakers, who consist of some of the brightest minds, thought leaders, and the leading experts in our industry. The expert speakers bring cutting-edge knowledge from neuroscience, marketing, sensory design, and material innovation—fields reshaping how we design for health, emotion, and well-being. Their insights will connect the dots through hands-on training, which implements practical tools that go beyond theory, offering real-world strategies and applications that help interior designers stand out and create spaces that clients truly connect with.Designed by The NeuroDesign Academy’s founder, Linda Kafka, whose background in education, design, and neuroaesthetics is renowned throughout the United States and Canada, and who is regarded as one of the first thought leaders to bring scientific ideas to the larger design and trade community. The NeuroDesign Academy’s presentation of their “Emotional Design Series” breathes new insights with meaningful in-depth conversations that spotlight NeuroDesign as one of the newest and most innovative fields emerging for A&D professionals and attendees at High Point Market.With a goal to inspire a full day of forward-thinking education all built around the overarching theme of NeuroDesign, which pairs hands-on discovery and the power it offers to nurture mind, body, and emotion. Linda Kafka and Nicole Baxter of Nicole Baxter Design worked together to curate the content for these exclusive series of CEU-accredited talks, which highlight new and groundbreaking approaches.Kafka emphasised, “Every session is more than a presentation—it’s an experience. The talks are designed to build on the previous one. Attendees won’t just listen; they’ll be asked to participate, explore, engage, and contribute. Examples of the interactive elements woven into the sessions include: NeuroMaterial experiments demonstrating how we non-consciously respond to textures and how touch and temperature of materials influence our emotions, Hands-on wood staining workshops showing how the same stain transforms differently across wood species, Doodling and sketching exercises that reveal why hand-drawn creativity improves focus, productivity, and mood; and Color intuition activities using swatches to uncover how designers make subconscious color choices and why designers should use their intuition with color selection.”Kafka added, there will also be a Special Sensory Scent Bar demonstrating the emotional pull of olfactory in design, and Nostalgia storytelling exercises where objects and images evoke the timeless appeal of memory and emotion. “Unlike traditional lectures, each session integrates an experiential component, giving attendees the opportunity to actively participate in the science behind design choices. These sessions are more than basic education you will find at the market. We are helping our audience explore and Capturing Nonconscious Facial Expressions when we look at Marketing Elements and Understanding from a Neuromarketing Perspective the brain science behind client attraction and sales. Alongside “Real-time” Biometric Demonstrations measuring non-conscious responses to scent, textures, materials and temperature.”As the design and trade industries are seeing an increased focus on human-centered spaces that not only look good but also feel good and support health and well-being, designers are beginning to specialize and be recognized as neurodesigners, setting themselves apart with this emerging expertise. This uniquely curated day of conversations and education delivers fresh insights, from leading experts who explore the emotional impact of color, texture, materials, nostalgia, and even the neuroscience behind client decision-making, known as neuromarketing. “These aren’t boring, dull lectures, they’re interactive, experiential sessions designed to spark creativity and curiosity. Attendees will have the chance to explore ideas through hands-on activities, color workshops, tactile material explorations, olfactory and live biometric facial expression demonstrations and so much more.” shared event co-curator, Nicole Baxter of Nicole Baxter Design.Topics presented by NeuroDesign Academy’s Emotional Design Series Includes:-Designing the Emotional Home: Where Well-Being Begins-NeuroMaterials: How Touch, Texture, and Temperature Influence Emotion-From Forest to Feeling: The Emotional Power of Wood-Rethinking Color: A Talk for Designers Who Trust Their Intuition-Timeless Appeal: Why Nostalgia and Story Stir the Soul-Doodle to Innovate: How Small Scribbles Spark Big Ideas-Neuromarketing for Interior Designers: The Brain Science Behind Client AttractionFeatured guest speaker, Jaye Anna Mize, VP of Advisory and Partnerships at Future Snoops, commented about her session, Timeless Appeal: Why Nostalgia and Story Stir the Soul. “Nostalgia isn’t a retreat into the past, rather it’s a tool for shaping the future,” says Mize. “The strongest design trends right now aren’t about following a look, but about creating spaces that spark joy, comfort, and familiarity. Nostalgia gives us a design language that’s deeply personal and universally understood.”This Nostalgia topic supports Future Snoops’ presence at Fall High Point Market, where the company is introducing four nostalgia-centered trends as part of a larger shift toward joy and emotional connection in design. The panel with Jaye will also feature Julia Reinert, Founder and CEO of The Lifestyle Historian; and Linda Kafka, Founder of the NeuroDesign Academy as moderator, and will help attendees explore how memory-rich objects, sensory detail, and history influence trends and create spaces that are both emotionally resonant and deeply restorative.Each of NeuroDesign Academy’s Emotional Design Series sessions are detailed on their website, alongside each of the speaker's bios. Each session is free to attend, but advance registration is encouraged, especially for those who wish to participate in the hands-on components (due to limited hands-on workspace). Between select sessions, attendees can join our NeuroDesign Community Meet-Up, for a chance to connect, network, and share with other neurodesign experts, to build new and valuable industry relationships. The full day’s program concludes with a lively panel on neuromarketing, equipping designers with strategies to communicate their value and inspire clients to invest in their services. Experiential participation is limited to the first 50 registrants (due to workshop space limitations). Early registration is strongly encouraged.For those who are unable to attend and will miss The NeuroDesign Academy’s Emotional Design Series, interested parties are asked to sign up for their virtual series on this eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emotional-design-the-power-of-neurodesign-to-nurture-mind-body-soul-tickets-1689005403629?aff=oddtdtcreator The NeuroDesign Academy was established, to service the world of interior designers and design professionals. Introducing teachings on NeuroDesign as design informed by science. These educational insights focus on how and why our brains naturally respond to design elements like light, color, patterns, form, textures and so on. “By better understanding human biology and why we emotionally respond to design elements either positively or negatively, we can create environments, even products that make us feel healthier, more comfortable and more emotionally connected – where form follows feeling! This is not theory based—rather proven principles to support design outcomes.” Kafka explained.About The NeuroDesign AcademyThe NeuroDesign Academy is an educational platform dedicated to advancing the science of design. Founded by Linda Kafka, the Academy provides CEU-accredited programs and certification courses for interior designers, architects, retailers, manufacturers and other design professionals. With a focus on neurodesign, neuroaesthetics, sensory design, and human biology, the Academy equips professionals with evidence-based knowledge to create environments that improve health, well-being, and emotional connection. Its signature philosophy, “Form Follows Feeling,” defines a new design paradigm that integrates beauty, science, and human experience. Upon successful completion of our foundational course, graduates are recognized as NeuroDesign Certified™For more information about courses or to enroll, visit NeuroDesign Academy ( https://neurodesignacademy.com ). Contact: Linda Kafka, WELL AP, Founder, NeuroDesign Academy info@neurodesignacademy###

