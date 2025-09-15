Bowling Green Medical Assistant School to Open Fall 2025

Bowling Green Medical Assistant School Men's Health of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bowling Green Medical Assistant School is excited to announce the expansion of its program, opening October 2025. This accelerated medical assistant program offers students in Bowling Green, Kentucky, a direct path into the healthcare field, combining classroom instruction with hands-on clinical training. The school will be located at 7908 Broadway Ave Bowling Green, KY.“Our goal is to provide students with an affordable and practical way to enter healthcare while meeting the growing need for medical assistants across Bowling Green,” said Holly Capuano, Bowling Green Medical Assistant School Program Manager.The program features small class sizes, flexible scheduling, and real-world training opportunities. Students participate in onsite labs and complete a clinical externship, ensuring they graduate with both the knowledge and the experience needed to succeed. With an accelerated curriculum, students are able to complete their training in just a few months and begin working in the field.One of the program’s central priorities is affordability. Students are offered flexible payment plans and the chance to graduate debt-free, saving thousands compared to traditional college programs. By removing financial barriers, Bowling Green Medical Assistant School helps more students take advantage of career opportunities in healthcare.The curriculum is designed to give students a well-rounded education, covering medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, patient care, and laboratory skills, as well as administrative training in billing, coding, and electronic health records. Graduates leave the program prepared for both clinical and front-office responsibilities in a variety of healthcare environments.“We’re thrilled to bring our program to Bowling Green,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By offering an accessible, hands-on approach to training, we’re helping students achieve their career goals while also supporting the healthcare needs of their community.”Upon certification, graduates will be prepared to apply for medical assistant roles in hospitals, physician practices, and clinics across the Bowling Green metropolitan area.Learn more about enrollment and program details here . Limited seats are available.About Bowling Green Medical Assistant SchoolBowling Green Medical Assistant School provides students with the skills and training necessary to start a career in healthcare. Through accelerated, hands-on instruction, students are able to complete their training quickly and graduate ready to enter the workforce as medical assistants.Bowling Green Medical Assistant School is located at 7908 Broadway Ave Bowling Green, KY.About Men's Health of Bowling Green At Men's Health of Bowling Green, they are dedicated to providing comprehensive and personalized healthcare tailored to the unique needs of men. Operating under a Direct Primary Care (DPC) model, they prioritize building strong patient-provider relationships, offering affordable, accessible, and proactive care without the complexities of insurance. By combining cutting-edge treatments with compassionate care, their mission is to empower men to take charge of their health and live their best lives.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 with the mission of making education more accessible and affordable. Today, Zollege partners with healthcare practices nationwide to operate over 140 campuses. Each year, Zollege helps around 8,000 students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in dental and medical assisting.

