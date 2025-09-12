Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,138 in the last 365 days.

Author Kathy Lee Releases Cooking with God: A Unique Blend of Faith and Food

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathy Lee, an emerging author, released her second book, Cooking with God. This book uniquely combines the joy of cooking with truths of forgiveness, hope, and faith.

Deriving from her love and passion for food, Kathy Lee turns the mere chore of cooking into an act of reflection on God’s grace and favor upon us. Her recipes offer insights into how the readers can strengthen their faith, find their gift, and find joy in the simplest things.

Penned down in a lighthearted tone, Cooking with God carries a profound message of standing against the storms and getting back up whenever we fall – of course, with faith, strength, and hope as our anchor.

Kathy hopes her book will speak to readers during their quiet moments—whether sipping coffee in the morning or preparing a meal for loved ones. Cooking with God invites them to see the kitchen from a fresh perspective: not just as a place of nourishment for the body, but also as a place of spiritual reflection and renewal.

"Cooking with God" is available now and promises to uplift, inspire, and leave readers with the reminder that there is always hope.

About the Author

Kathy is originally from Trinidad in the Caribbean. She is an amateur writer. This is her second book. Her first - Challenges of Life and the Fruit of the Holy Spirit. Her life’s journey through challenges inspires her to write. She says it’s a gift that can be shared with others who need to know that there is always Hope. That God is very much alive, and He cares.

For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:

Kathy lee
Parker Publishers
contact@parkerpublishers.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Author Kathy Lee Releases Cooking with God: A Unique Blend of Faith and Food

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more