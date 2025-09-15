SafeSplash Swim School Unifies Nation’s Largest Swim Network Under One Trusted Name

Streamline Brands Consolidates to Flagship Name to Expand Access to Lifesaving Swim Education Nationwide

The rebrand to SafeSplash Swim School reflects who we are today and where we’re headed as we grow.” — Chris Harkness, President of SafeSplash Swim School

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streamline Brands, a part of Youth Enrichment Brands and the nation’s largest swim school operator and franchisor, is entering a transformative new chapter in its mission to make swimming safer and more accessible for families across the country. With a growing network of over 200 locations, the company is consolidating its corporate identity under one powerful, trusted name: SafeSplash Swim School This strategic rebrand marks an important milestone in unifying the company’s identity and positioning it for continued growth. The organization will transition from its former corporate identity, Streamline Brands, to operate solely under the SafeSplash Swim School name, creating a single, unified brand. In addition, several previously acquired swim school brands are moving under the SafeSplash name, with AquaKids completing its transition in August and The Swim Revolution and Fish Tails following later this month. These changes establish a more cohesive and recognizable brand presence for families nationwide, driving operational efficiencies and reinforcing SafeSplash’s mission to expand access to lifesaving swim education at scale.“The rebrand to SafeSplash Swim School reflects who we are today and where we’re headed as we grow," said Chris Harkness, President of SafeSplash Swim School. "It shows that we're about more than just swim lessons as we empower swimmers of all ages to be safer, help families feel confident, and give franchisees a purpose-driven way to make a lasting impact in their communities."One of the most significant differentiators for SafeSplash is its S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise, a first-of-its-kind commitment in the swim school industry. The program ensures that children ages four and up enrolled in designated group lessons will master ten essential self-rescue and safety skills within one year of consistent attendance, or receive additional lessons at no cost until they pass the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Test. To date, more than 3,500 children nationwide have completed the program, gaining vital skills such as floating, rolling to breathe, and swimming to safety, along with the confidence to enjoy water safely. The S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise reflects the brand’s unwavering focus on measurable results, safety accountability, and true peace of mind for families.SafeSplash Swim School views swim lessons as a vital foundation for safety and confidence. Its proven model brings together certified instructors, a skill-focused curriculum, and innovative technology to deliver seamless, personalized experiences for families. This approach helps swimmers of all ages stay safe and thrive in the water while nurturing a lifelong love of swimming.The rebrand marks a defining moment in the company’s history, uniting its schools under a strong, singular identity that reflects its commitment to safety, confidence, and nationwide growth. As SafeSplash continues to expand, it remains dedicated to ensuring every swimmer has access to high-quality instruction and a trusted name in their community.For more information about SafeSplash Swim School, visit safesplash.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit safesplash.com/franchise # # #About SafeSplash Swim SchoolSafeSplash Swim School, a part of Youth Enrichment Brands, promotes a lifetime of water safety and opportunity by teaching the joy of swimming. With over 200 swim schools in its network, it uniquely combines learn-to-swim programs with elite competitive instruction, catering to a diverse clientele and allowing franchisees to pursue their passion. The progressive curriculum ensures swimmers learn the correct techniques from the start, fostering safe, strong, and confident individuals who will enjoy the water for years to come. By offering the industry's most consistent and premium learn-to-swim and competitive programs, SafeSplash Swim School aims to make a lasting impact in the community through exceptional instruction in the industry’s most advanced facilities.

