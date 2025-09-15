SPP Dental Partners Welcomes Dr. Marc McRae: More Support, More Freedom, More Financial Upside

Dr. Marc McRae becomes 2nd SPP Partner in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SPP Dental Partners adds 2nd Las Vegas practice, expanding its mission to preserve private practice while providing support and financial growth opportunities.

SPP protects private practice while adding modern business support. That mix of freedom and financial upside is exactly what drew Dr. McRae to us.” — Dr. Landon Libby

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPP Dental Partners is proud to announce that Dr. Marc R. McRae, DDS, and Willow Springs Dental have officially joined its growing network of doctor-led practices. This marks SPP’s second Las Vegas location and strengthens its footprint across five states: California, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Nevada.

Dr. McRae is a premier provider of general and cosmetic dentistry in Las Vegas. Recognized as one of the top dentists in both Las Vegas and Summerlin, Dr. McRae has built a reputation for clinical excellence, personalized care, and innovative treatments. His practice, Willow Springs Dental, is a 5,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility that combines luxurious comfort with advanced dental technology to deliver an exceptional patient experience.

“Most DSOs want your practice but give you no share of the rewards,” explained Dr. McRae. “But SPP does the opposite - it respects what you’ve built and makes you a partner in the growth. That growth - plus the on-going business support - made it an easy decision.”

Unlike traditional dental support organizations (DSOs), SPP Dental Partners empowers doctors to maintain 100% clinical and business autonomy, retain majority ownership, and gain access to business resources that reduce the burden of practice management. Dentists also share in the financial success of the group, a unique benefit that sets SPP apart in today’s consolidating dental industry.

“At SPP, our goal is simple: support great doctors like Dr. McRae while making sure they share in the rewards of what they’ve built,” said Dr. Landon Libby, Co-Founder of SPP Dental Partners. “We’re thrilled to have him as part of the group.”

With the addition of Willow Springs Dental, SPP continues its strategic growth while staying true to its founding principle: specialized support without sacrificing autonomy or upside.

About Willow Springs Dental

Located in southwest Las Vegas near Summerlin, Willow Springs Dental is dedicated to delivering exceptional general and cosmetic dentistry in a luxurious, state-of-the-art environment. Under the leadership of Dr. Marc R. McRae, DDS, the practice is known for its patient-first philosophy and commitment to quality care.

About SPP Dental Partners

SPP Dental Partners is a doctor-led dental partnership group dedicated to preserving private practice. With practices across California, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Nevada, SPP provides the business support, resources, and financial alignment dentists need to thrive - without compromising clinical or ownership autonomy. By partnering with SPP, dentists gain the freedom to focus on patient care while benefiting from the collective growth of the group.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.