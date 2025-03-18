SPP Dental Partners Expands Into Utah, Strengthening Commitment to Private Practice Dentistry

Dr. Chris Giauque joins SPP Dental Partners, bringing dentist-driven ownership model to Utah.

Dr. Chris Giauque of Giauque Family Dental Becomes First SPP Partner in Utah, Marking a New Milestone in Dentist-Led Ownership Model.

The main reason I joined was the financial upside. I stay in control of my practice and have the chance to grow my wealth as more practices join. That just doesn’t exist in the traditional DSO model.” — Dr. Chris Giauque

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPP Dental Partners is proud to announce its expansion into Utah, welcoming Dr. Chris Giauque of Giauque Family Dental as the first partner in the state. This strategic growth reinforces SPP’s commitment to preserving private practice dentistry while providing dentists with an alternative to traditional corporate models.

With its latest expansion, SPP Dental Partners now has affiliated practices across Utah, Idaho, Nevada, California, and Washington. The group continues to offer dentists a better path forward—one that contrasts with conventional Dental Support Organization (DSO) models, which often require doctors to sell their practices and transition to W-2 employees. Instead, SPP’s unique model allows dentists to retain majority ownership, maintaining control over their practice’s future while benefiting from enhanced financial and operational support.

“As more dentists seek alternatives to traditional DSOs, SPP offers a model that prioritizes autonomy, practice support, and unique wealth-building opportunities,” said Dr. Weston Spencer, CEO of SPP. “We’re excited to welcome Dr. Giauque and Giauque Family Dental as our first Utah partner, marking another step in our mission to champion private practice dentistry.”

By allowing dentists to maintain ownership, SPP Dental Partners ensures that private practitioners can continue to compete and thrive in an increasingly consolidated industry. The partnership provides the benefits of a larger network—such as shared resources, business support, and strategic guidance—while keeping decision-making power in the hands of the dentists themselves.

For more information about SPP Dental Partners and its mission to support private practice dentistry, visit www.sppdental.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.