SPP Dental Partners Welcomes First Orthodontist, Expanding Support for Independent Practices

Meet Dr. Daniel Hulme — our first orthodontic partner at SPP Dental Partners, bringing top-tier care to Santa Cruz while staying proudly independent.

Dr. Daniel Hulme of Hulme Orthodontics Joins SPP Dental Partners, Enhancing Orthodontic Care While Empowering Private Practice Ownership.

SPP gives me the freedom to keep practicing the way I believe in, while taking a lot of the business pressure off my plate.” — Dr. Daniel Hulme

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPP Dental Partners, a leading Dental Partnership Group committed to preserving the independence of private practice dentists, announced the addition of its first orthodontic partner, Dr. Daniel Hulme of Hulme Orthodontics in Santa Cruz, California. This milestone marks the group’s continued expansion, reinforcing its mission to provide specialized support while allowing practitioners to maintain full clinical and business autonomy.

Dr. Hulme’s partnership also represents SPP Dental Partners’ tenth collaboration within California, further strengthening its presence across the Western United States, where it currently operates in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, California, and Washington. By joining SPP, Dr. Hulme gains access to an array of resources designed to help private practices thrive, including marketing, HR, legal, billing, and operational support.

“At SPP Dental Partners, we believe in empowering private practice dentists and specialists by offering the advantages of a larger group while allowing them to retain majority ownership and 100% clinical and business autonomy,” said Dr. Weston Spencer, CEO at SPP Dental Partners. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hulme as our first orthodontic partner, and we look forward to supporting the continued growth of Hulme Orthodontics.”

As a member of SPP Dental Partners, Dr. Hulme will benefit from enhanced purchasing power, expanded opportunities for growth, and participation in the financial upside of the group. Additionally, the partnership provides a more flexible lifestyle, allowing clinicians to focus on patient care while SPP handles the complexities of business management.

"Joining SPP Dental Partners was an easy decision because they get what it takes to run a private practice and still stay independent," said Dr. Daniel Hulme. "With their support, I can focus on my patients and growing my practice, while also enjoying the perks of being part of a larger group. It’s really the best of both worlds."

With this latest expansion, SPP Dental Partners continues its mission to support independent dentists and specialists, ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to grow, innovate, and provide exceptional patient care.

For more information about SPP Dental Partners or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.sppdental.com.

About SPP Dental Partners

SPP Dental Partners is a leading Dental Partnership Group dedicated to empowering private practice dentists and specialists. By providing comprehensive business support while ensuring full clinical autonomy, SPP enables its partners to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success. The group operates across Utah, Idaho, Nevada, California, and Washington, supporting practices with tailored resources to help them thrive in an evolving dental landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.