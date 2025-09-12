At Governor Mills' Direction, Maine CDC Issues Standing Order Expanding Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Amid Federal Roadblocks

Maine Bureau of Insurance also sends bulletin to state regulated insurers reinforcing that COVID-19 vaccines must be covered under Maine law

Governor Janet Mills today announced that, at her direction, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has issued a standing order (PDF) authorizing qualified health care professionals -- including pharmacists -- to administer the 2025- 2026 COVID-19 vaccine.

The standing order serves as a prescription for all Maine people, allowing them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies, clinics, and health care offices across the state. Under the standing order, Maine people no longer need to obtain a prescription through their health care provider to receive the vaccine.

Additionally, the Maine Bureau of Insurance -- also at the Governor's direction -- today issued a bulletin to state-regulated Maine health insurance carriers (PDF) reinforcing that they are required under State law to provide full coverage of the cost of the COVID vaccine when administered consistent with recommendations of the medical academies.

The Mills Administration's actions come as the Trump Administration, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., restrict access to vaccines and undermine the nation's public health infrastructure.

"I will not stand idly by while the Trump Administration makes it harder for Maine people to get a vaccine that protects their health and could very well save their life," said Governor Janet Mills. "Through this standing order, we are stepping up to knock down the barriers the Trump Administration is putting in the way of the health and welfare of Maine people."

"COVID-19 vaccination remains the best defense against severe illness, hospitalization, and death," said Dr. Puthiery Va, Director of the Maine CDC. "This standing order helps reduce barriers for Maine people by allowing qualified providers to vaccinate without requiring individual prescriptions, expanding access."

Along with the standing order, the Maine CDC today also issued a Health Advisory Notice to providers for the 2025-2026 season emphasizing that vaccination remains the most effective defense against severe COVID-19. The advisory recommends, consistent with national medical association guidance, that all children between 6 months and 23 months be vaccinated, children between the ages of 2 and 18 be vaccinated consistent with certain risk factors, and that all adults 18 years and older should receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The guidance was developed based on evidence-based recommendations from professional and expert medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP).

Although the Maine CDC's standing order will make the vaccine more accessible, it may take time for health care providers and pharmacies to receive the inventory necessary to provide widespread vaccinations. Many providers receive vaccines for children 6 month to 18 years through the Maine Immunization Program, which relies on a federal ordering system that is not open until the U.S. CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) makes its recommendations. This is currently scheduled to happen September 18-19. Maine people are encouraged to contact their physician or local pharmacy to confirm availability.

What this means for Maine people

These actions will reduce barriers created by the federal government by recommending vaccinations consistent with national medical guidelines, and by making the vaccine more available at pharmacies, where the majority of Maine people typically obtain their COVID-19 immunizations.

Parents/guardians should check with their providers, as vaccines for children 6 months to 18 years are ordered by the Maine Immunization Program through the federal government and may become available following Federal guidance expected after the September 18-19 meeting of ACIP.

Additionally, actions from the Maine Bureau of Insurance ensure that full insurance coverage for COVID-19 vaccines based on guidance from the national medical associations is required without any cost sharing or prior authorization. MaineCare, the state's Medicaid program, also covers COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible members. For employers that offer self-funded (ERISA) plans, individuals should confirm their immunization benefits with their plan administrator.

Individuals should confirm vaccine coverage with their health plan. While federal action is pending, the Maine CDC is sharing information about the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccination at: Maine.gov/covid19.

What this means for Maine pharmacists and providers

With this order, qualified health providers may continue to order, prescribe, and administer FDA-approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines in Maine. The standing order issued by the Maine CDC serves as the prescription for any person eligible to receive the vaccine in Maine, thus allowing for more widespread administration at pharmacies.