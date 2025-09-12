Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Ranks Number One on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Aging Services

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Team Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Team

Boca Raton Continuing Care Retirement Community Earns Top National Recognition for Creating a Positive and Engaging Workplace Culture

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton , a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, proudly announces it has been ranked number one on the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ list. This national recognition designates Sinai Residences as the best aging services provider to work for in the country.Sinai Residences, which employs 450 employees and falls within the small and medium-sized company category, also earned the number one ranking in 2023, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and consistency in workplace culture.“As President and CEO, I am incredibly proud of this recognition because it reflects the voices of our employees,” said Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO, Sinai Residences. “When our staff feel valued, supported, and inspired, they provide exceptional care to residents and peace of mind to their families. This award is a testament to our team’s passion, professionalism, and the welcoming culture we’ve built together.”The 2025 Best Workplaces in Aging Services list was compiled by Activated Insights in partnership with Great Place To Work , the global authority on workplace culture. Rankings are based on an analysis of survey feedback representing more than 196,000 U.S. employees working in senior living and care at Great Place To Work-certified companies. Employees evaluated their organizations by responding to 60 statements on a five-point scale and providing open-ended feedback about their workplace experience.Sinai Residences associates gave overwhelmingly positive feedback, with 92 percent saying Sinai Residences is a great place to work. Highlights from the survey include:-94% said that when they joined the company, they were made to feel welcome.-93% said the facilities contribute to a good working environment.-94% said that they are proud to tell others where they work.-95% said the community is a physically safe place to work.-93% said “when I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride.”The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is among the most competitive in the country. Using the proprietary Trust Index™ Survey, Great Place To Work Certified™ evaluates thousands of organizations annually, drawing on more than 1.3 million survey responses and data representing over 8.4 million employees across industries.About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging Services List : Activated Insights, in partnership with Great Place To Work, selected the 2025 Best Workplaces in Aging Services by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing the experiences of over 8.4 million employees in 2024 and 2025. Of those responses, over 200,856 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the aging services industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. All at-home care companies appear on the same list, regardless of their size.About Activated Insights: Activated Insights empowers long-term and post-acute care providers to optimize every interaction with employees and the individuals they serve through data-driven training, recruitment, retention, and experience management solutions. By equipping organizations with comprehensive tools to enhance care quality and improve employee engagement, Activated Insights helps providers to reduce turnover, increase satisfaction, and achieve operational excellence.About Great Place To Work: As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.About Fortune: Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

