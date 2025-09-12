Ferrari Star Driver Dylan Medler at FIA WEC in Austin, Texas

Dylan Medler spent this past weekend at the FIA World Endurance Championship in Austin, Texas as a guest of Richard Mille

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medler was watching the action from the Ferrari garage with fellow professional race car driver Alessandro Balzan.The racing was absolutely great with three Ferrari Hypercars and two Ferrari GT3 cars participating in the race.When Medler was asked if he will be racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship in the near future, Medler said that “we are currently evaluating numerous exciting options for the coming year. We will make some major announcements very soon.”Medler will be racing this coming weekend in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America Championship race at Laguna Seca and immediately thereafter Medler will be racing in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe Championship race in Spa.Medler is the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America Champion and won the 2025 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe Championship race in Monza Italy.News release: Issued by Chelgate Limited on behalf of D Racing LLC

