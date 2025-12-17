Dylan Medler shows amazing form at the Asian Le Mans opening weekend in Sepang

Ferrari race car driver Dylan Medler competes in the 2025 / 2026 Asian Le Mans Series, Sepang, Malaysia

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, Ferrari race car driver Dylan Medler competed in the Asian Le Mans opening weekend, in Sepang, Malaysia, in car number 15 with his two co-drivers Alessandro Balzan and Memo Gidley.The 2025 / 2026 Asian Le Mans Series is a highly competitive GT racing series with top teams and top drivers from around the world participating.Alessandro Balzan is one of the most accomplished Ferrari race car drivers of this generation having won major championships in open wheel as well as GT cars. Memo Gidley is a former Indy Car driver and a legend in American motor sports for having had an amazing career in both open wheel race cars as well as GT cars.Medler is driving a Ferrari 296 GT3 race car which is supported by Kessel Racing (Switzerland) and Project IV Motorsports (USA).Medler showed amazing form all weekend matching and surpassing the pace of all GT3 competitors. Car Nr. 15 was the fastest Ferrari in both qualifying sessions and had strong pace during the race.Unfortunately, a bump from a car behind in the early stages of the race cost the team valuable time in the Saturday race. Car Nr. 15 was in sixth position at the time, and the fastest Ferrari on track.In the Sunday race, a defective steering component required an extra pit stop making a podium finish impossible in both races. Car Nr. 15 was in seventh position at the time and the fastest Ferrari on track.Medler commented after the race: “We had an amazing weekend competing against the best drivers in the world. The car felt great, especially during the Sunday race. Unfortunately, we had a bit of bad luck and did not get the result we were hoping for, but we will be in great shape for Dubai and will be fighting for podiums.”The next two races will be in Dubai on Saturday, January 31st and Sunday, February 1st.The final round will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit a week later, Saturday, February 7th and Sunday, February 8th.

