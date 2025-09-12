WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group - round of 16 concluded

MACAU, September 12 - The fourth matchday of WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group(GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, was held today (12 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. China’s Lin Shidong, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, Chen Xingtong, Kuai Man, along with other players, have successfully advanced to tomorrow’s (13 September) quarterfinals.

Lin Shidong, Sun Yingsha, and Wang Manyu of China advanced to the quarterfinals

In the men’s singles, Lin Shidong produced a solid performance, claiming a straight-game victory (11-6, 13-11, 11-8) over Oh Junsung of Korea Republic. However, Xue Fei fell 0-3 (7-11, 7-11, 10-12) to Jang Woojin of Korea Republic, exiting in the Round of 16. Compatriot Chen Yuanyu could not hold his advantage after taking the opening game, as Denmark’s Anders Lind took three consecutive games to complete a 3-1 victory (9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 13-11).

Elsewhere, Brazil’s Hugo Calderano showed superior form to defeat Germany’s Dang Qiu 3-1 (11-3, 12-10, 9-11, 11-9). Germany’s Patrick Franziska secured a 3-1 win (11-8, 11-5, 11-13, 11-7) against Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna.

In the women’s singles, Sun Yingsha faced a test from Romania’s Bernadette Szocs (but proved the stronger player to secure a 3-1 victory (11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9). Wang Manyu edged through a fiercely contested match against Japan’s Hina Hayata 3-2 (7-11, 11-3, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7). Chen Xingtong delivered an outstanding performance, sweeping Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong, China, 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-3). Kuai Man also advanced with an excellent 3-1 (11-5, 10-12, 11-6, 11-4) win over Japan’s Mima Ito.

In other matches, Germany’s veteran Ying Han claimed a 3-1 upset (11-4, 11-9, 9-11, 11-2) over China’s Chen Yi. In an all-Japanese encounter, Satsuki Odo prevailed 3-1 (6-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9) over Miwa Harimoto.

The results of 12 September are as follows:

Event Players Results Men’s singles – Round of 16 Quadri ARUNA (Nigeria) vs Patrick FRANZISKA (Germany) 1-3 CHEN Yuanyu (China) vs Anders LIND (Denmark) 1-3 LIN Shidong (China) vs OH Junsung (Korea Republic) 3-0 JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) vs XUE Fei (China) 3-0 Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) vs Dang QIU (Germany) 3-1 Women’s singles – Round of 16 DOO Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) vs CHEN Xingtong (China) 0-3 Satsuki ODO (Japan) vs Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) 3-1 Hina HAYATA (Japan) vs WANG Manyu (China) 2-3 CHEN Yi (China) vs Ying HAN (Germany) 1-3 KUAI Man (China) vs Mima ITO (Japan) 3-1 SUN Yingsha (China) vs Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) 3-1

Tomorrow (13 September) features exciting quarterfinal action. In the men’s singles, China’s Wang Chuqin will face Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei, while his compatriot Lin Shidong takes on Denmark's Anders Lind. Other matches pit Jang Woojin of Korea Republic against Germany's Benedikt Duda, and Brazil's Hugo Calderano against Germany's Patrick Franziska. In the women’s singles, China's Chen Xingtong will play Germany's Ying Han, and Wang Manyu faces Zhu Yuling of Macao, China. Further matches see China's Kuai Man against Japan's Satsuki Odo, and Sun Yingsha versus Puerto Rico's Adriana Diaz.

Event Time Matchup Women's Singles - Quarterfinal 12:00 Ying HAN(Germany) vs CHEN Xingtong (China) Men's Singles - Quarterfinal 12:45 LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) vs WANG Chuqin (China) Women's Singles - Quarterfinal 13:30 KUAI Man (China) vs Satsuki ODO(Japan) Men's Singles - Quarterfinal 14:15 LIN Shidong (China) vs Anders LIND (Denmark) Women's Singles - Quarterfinal 18:30 ZHU Yuling (Macao, China) vs WANG Manyu (China) Men's Singles - Quarterfinal 19:15 Benedikt DUDA (Germany) vs JANG Woojin(Korea Republic) Women's Singles - Quarterfinal 20:00 SUN Yingsha (China) vs Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) Men's Singles - Quarterfinal 20:45 Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) vs Patrick FRANZISKA (Germany)

Members of the public and visitors who wish to attend may continue to purchase tickets through the Maoyan mobile app and mini program. Each person may purchase a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Admission is required for all spectators aged three and above, while children under the age of three who do not occupy a seat may enter free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult. Each adult may bring only one child with free admission, and the child must be accompanied at all times. The organizers remind the public to purchase tickets only through authorized channels and strongly advise against reselling tickets at inflated prices.

Tickets for 13 September allow entry starting 90 minutes before the competition begins. For those who have purchased tickets in advance via the MacauTicket.com website or mobile application, tickets can be collected at the on-site ticket office from two hours before the first match of the day. To collect tickets, purchasers must present their booking confirmation, the registered phone number, and valid identification. If a representative collects tickets on behalf of the purchaser, they must present the booking confirmation, the registered phone number, a copy of the ticket holder’s identification document, an authorization letter, and their own valid identification.

Shuttle bus services will be arranged tomorrow (13 September). Following the conclusion of the first session (S9), shuttle buses will transport spectators from the Macao East Asian Games Dome to Galaxy Macau™. After the second session (S10), shuttle buses will operate from the Macao East Asian Games Dome to the Border Gate and Hengqin Port. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.