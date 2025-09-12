Merrick County Celebrates Problem-Solving Court Graduation

On September 8, 2025, Courtney celebrated her graduation from Problem-Solving Court at the Merrick County Courthouse in Central City. The ceremony was presided over by Judge Rachel A. Daugherty and attended by District 5 probation staff, family members, and friends.

Problem-Solving Court graduations mark a significant milestone, bringing together current and former participants to reflect on their journeys—the challenges they’ve faced and the successes they’ve achieved. These events honor the commitment and determination of individuals like Courtney as they overcome obstacles and make lasting, positive changes in their lives.

Problem-Solving Courts provide an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. Operating within the existing court structure, these courts utilize a collaborative team approach to reduce recidivism and substance use. The program emphasizes public safety and rehabilitation through evidence-based practices, including validated risk and needs assessments, individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, a system of incentives and sanctions, and access to supportive services.

Photo: Judge Rachel Daugherty, graduate Courtney, and Problem-Solving Court Officer Kyle Hohnholt.