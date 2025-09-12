The O’Neil Group Thanks Colorado Parks and Wildlife for 20-Year North Shore Marina Contract

Today, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife made a public announcement regarding the North Shore Marina contract

PUEBLO WEST, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The O’Neil Group is excited to announce the successful signing of our long-term contract with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) for the North Shore Marina , extending our partnership for an additional 20 years.“This milestone reflects our shared commitment to preserving, enhancing, and providing access to Colorado’s beautiful natural resources,” said Kevin O’Neil, Owner and CEO of the O’Neil Group.Today, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife made a public announcement regarding the marina contract. Click here: https://cpw.state.co.us/news/09122025/lake-pueblo-state-park-north-shore-marina-operator-provide-services-through-2045 The North Shore Marina, situated on Pueblo Reservoir, has been a vital center for outdoor recreation, connecting residents and visitors with Colorado's stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife.“The signing of this contract allows us to continue offering exceptional services and facilities, including long and short-term slip rentals, a marina store, seasonal restaurant, restrooms, boat rentals, and additional amenities for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike,” said O’Neil.“We sincerely thank Colorado Parks and Wildlife for their trust and collaboration over the past three years," O’Neil said. "This partnership has played a key role in promoting boating and fishing activities, environmental responsibility, and community engagement. We look forward to continuing this journey together, ensuring that the North Shore Marina remains a beloved destination for future generations.”The extended contract will allow The O’Neil Group to move forward with plans for a new marina, improving the experience for boaters. “We will soon announce plans for removing the current dock and building structures, as well as unveiling designs for a modern marina facility,” O’Neil said.“We also want to thank the slip renters who have stayed with us and trusted us to stay committed to the long-term goal of building a new modern marina,” Kelli O’Neil, North Shore Marina Operations Manager, said. "We know it has been challenging to go without power and other marina amenities, but the wait will soon be over for our loyal slip renters," O’Neil said.“As we move forward, The O’Neil Group is eager to strengthen its partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the local community. Together, we will continue to promote outdoor recreation, environmental education, and a love for Colorado’s unmatched natural beauty. We appreciate the hard work and countless hours put in by CPW’s staff during the contract negotiation phase to listen to us and address our concerns as we allocate resources for this long-term commitment,” Kevin O’Neil said.For more information about the North Shore Marina and upcoming new Marina plans, please visit www.northshoremarina.co ABOUT THE O’NEIL GROUPThe O’Neil Group [ https://ogcos.com] , a diversified asset management group with a growing portfolio of Southern Colorado based public/private partnerships, has a commercial vendor contract with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to operate the North Shore Marina on Pueblo Reservoir, located six miles west of Pueblo, Colorado. [ https://northshoremarina.co ABOUT COLORADO PARKS AND WILDLIFEColorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is a national leader in conservation, recreation and wildlife management. As a Division of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, we are Colorado’s primary agency focused on protecting and caring for some of our most valued and valuable resources.

