America’s Mountain Festival Announces Second Key Performer: Jenna Paulette

The 2026 Red Dirt Music Event Is Scheduled for July 11, 2026

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual America’s Mountain Festival (AMF) , scheduled for July 11, 2026, at Woodland Station in downtown Woodland Park, announced today that Leo33 singer/songwriter Jenna Paulette will be joining the performers at the music festival.“We are very lucky to book Jenna Paulette for our lineup in 2026,” said Derek Waggoner, AMF event producer and chief executive officer of the Tava investor group. “CMT has named her as the ‘Next Woman of Country’ and the Grand Ole Opry has taken notice of her talent.”A CMT Next Women of Country honoree and an Apple Music’s Country Riser, singer-songwriter Jenna Paulette – a cowgirl who came of age amid the gritty realities of ranch life – is part of Nashville’s growing wave of female artists who are rewriting the rules and charting their own paths. Paulette settled in Nashville in 2015, where she struck up a mentorship with Ashley Gorley – a veteran songwriter with 80+ No. 1 tunes under his belt – which ultimately led to her publishing deal with Sea Gayle Music in June 2021.Since collaborating with songwriters Will Bundy, Rhett Akins, and Jessie Jo Dillion, as well as opening for Mason Ramsey, Parmalee, John Michael Montgomery, Clay Walker, and, most recently, Aaron Watson, Paulette has landed brand partnerships with Justin Boots, Boot Barn, Ely Cattleman, and Ranch Water.With the arrival of her debut album The Girl I Was in 2023, Grammy.com remarked the project as “transformative,” noting it “fuses the sounds of [Shania] Twain and Miranda Lambert, tackling mental health with the somber ‘You Ain’t No Cowboy’ and waxing philosophical on ‘Country In The Girl.’” She has continued to spotlight her authentic Western lifestyle, performing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, making her Grand Ole Opry debut and performing at multiple festivals, including CMA Fest. Her sophomore album, Horseback, is available everywhere now.Heather Burrows, AMF Director of Operations shared that, “We are very excited to have our first woman country artist joining the stage next year. And who better to start with than Jenna Paulette! She lives what she sings and sings what she knows. She has inspired quite the following of fans who are poised to propel her music into the mainstream.”To volunteer for the event, contact the promoters at 719-445-9387 or via email at info@americasmountainfestival.com. Tickets for the America's Mountain Festival are sale now.SAVE THE DATE!July 11, 2026, is the 2nd Annual America’s Mountain Festival in Woodland Park, CO, presented by the America's Mountain Festival and featuring a diverse lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers.TICKETS: https://tickets.americasmountainfestival.com/e/americas-mountain-festival-2026 Follow us on FB for more details at https://www.facebook.com/americasmountainfestivalwp Check out our website at https://americasmountainfestival.com X account: https://x.com/americasmof2026 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americasmountainfestival New this year, AMF is on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amfestivalwp

