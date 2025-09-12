Hub Affiliations Holding raises its stake in Nyce International to 12.79%

Nyce International EGR ITALY EGR Italy Awards Francesco Maddalena, Anna Maria Baccaro e Charles Herisson

NAPOLI, PA, ITALY, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hub Affiliations Holding Announces Subscription of New Shares in Nyce International , Increasing Its Total Stake to 12.79% of Share CapitalHub Affiliations Holding had already been the lead investor in the initial phase of the reverse takeover that allowed Nyce International to embark on a new path of growth and consolidation. With this additional transaction, the group reaffirms its confidence in the company’s strategy and international development.Statement from Francesco Maddalena“I am very pleased with the operational results we are seeing from the Nyce International team. Furthermore, I am particularly satisfied with the synergies that are developing between Hub Affiliations and Nyce International. This subscription represents a clear vote of confidence: we are convinced that interactions between the two groups will continue to grow significantly. We are already working on new initiatives that will deliver important results for the brand’s international expansion.”Leading this phase of strengthening is also Fazard Paymen, Chairman of Nyce International and a key figure with over twenty years of industry experience, who will play a decisive role in the company’s global development.With this transaction, Hub Affiliations Holding consolidates its role as a long-term strategic partner and is preparing to soon announce new initiatives, reflecting an international vision and tangible results already underway.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.