Staffing Reporting 25-26 due Sept 15

Attention:

Rule 10 Public and Nonpublic Schools,

Rule 14 Nonpublic Schools,

Rule 18 Interim Programs,

Educational Service Units (ESUs)

This is a reminder that the annual Staffing Report is due September 15. The deadline is quickly approaching, and failure to submit the report will be considered a “Failure to Meet” the requirements outlined in the applicable rule.

Please refer to the following regulatory requirements:

Rule 10 – 003.08A

The head administrator of each school system must electronically submit a Fall Personnel Report via the Department’s reporting system by September 15. Any additions of certificated staff after submission must be reported at the time of contracting.

The head administrator of each school system must electronically submit a Fall Personnel Report via the Department’s reporting system by September 15. Any additions of certificated staff after submission must be reported at the time of contracting. Rule 14 – 004.01G

The head administrator, head teacher, or presiding officer of the governing body must submit a Fall Personnel Report for each school by September 15.

The head administrator, head teacher, or presiding officer of the governing body must submit a Fall Personnel Report for each school by September 15. Rule 18 – 004.01H

The head administrator must submit both a Fall Personnel Report and a Curriculum Report by the date indicated on the prescribed forms.

The head administrator must submit both a Fall Personnel Report and a Curriculum Report by the date indicated on the prescribed forms. Rule 84 – 003.04B (ESUs)

ESUs must submit informational reports as required by the Commissioner or designee, including all requested information and signatures, by the specified due date.

If your system has already submitted the Staffing Report, no further action is needed.

For assistance with submitting your report, please contact the NDE Service Desk at NDE.ServiceDesk@Nebraska.gov.

Thank you for your attention to this important requirement.