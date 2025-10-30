📣 You’re Invited!

☕ Brewing Confidence: Essentials for New Public District Data Stewards

🗓 Date: November 4, 2025

🕚 Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM (CT)

📍 Virtual Coffee Hour Session

Join the NDE Service Desk for Brewing Confidence: Essentials for New Public District Data Stewards, a relaxed and informative session designed to support public district staff who are new to state reporting—or looking for a refresher!

We’ll cover key responsibilities, common data collections, helpful tools, and where to find support throughout the year. Whether you’ve been in your role for five days or five years, you’re welcome to join the conversation and connect with others in the data community.

☕ Bring your questions for ADVISER Validation—and your coffee!

More information, including the zoom link, can be found here.